Brentford have become the division's entertainers

Brentford are back at home on Saturday, where they boast a formidable (W6-D1-L0) record, plundering 22 goals. Thomas Frank’s team have enjoyed a kind home schedule, though they have still attacked those games terrifically well with their kamikaze style delivering an enormous 4.86 goals per-game average. Both teams to score has been a successful approach in all seven of their home games, as well as 12 of their overall 14 Premier League matches this term. Newcastle, meanwhile, have followed suit in six of their seven away days, while nine of their total 14 league games have produced goals at both ends.

Newcastle have struggled for clean sheets this term

Go back to the start of last term and Brentford have seen 21/26 (80%) home EPL outings feature BTTS with the Bees scoring in 23/26 and recording only four clean sheets. Newcastle have seen 18/26 (69%) road trips pay for BTTS backers, as the Magpies have scored in 20/26 and managed just three shutouts of their own. It’s therefore easy to envisage goals in west London. CLICK HERE to back BTTS and 10+ booking points each team with Sky Bet We can bolster the odds on offer by taking BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE AND BOTH TEAMS 10+ BOOKING POINTS which pays a generous 4/5 with Sky Bet. Both Brentford and Newcastle have been received at least one booking in 13 of their opening 14 Premier League contests.

West Brom vs Sheffield United Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT, Sunday

TV: Sky Sports Football

Home 7/5 | Draw 11/5 | Away 19/10

West Brom’s stalemate with Preston last weekend means the Baggies have drawn nine of their last 10 Championship games, with Carlos Corberan’s pragmatic approach now coming under fire from supporters. It’s easy to imagine another low-scoring scrap when Albion welcome fellow promotion chasers Sheffield United to The Hawthorns on Sunday. West Brom have suffered only five home league losses in 31 games since the start of last term, recording a massive 18 clean sheets. CLICK HERE to back Both teams to score 'No' with Sky Bet Unsurprisingly, a huge 68% of those 31 fixtures paid out for BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 'NO' punters and a repeat therefore holds plenty of appeal at 10/11 (1.91).

Sheffield United have been more functional than flashy under Chris Wilder. The Blades and Baggies have combined to keep 21 (58%) shutouts across their collective 36 Championship games this season, a return that’s led to 22/38 (61%) winning BTTS 'No' wagers, including 13 from 17 in their respective home/away games.