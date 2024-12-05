Saturday
3pts BTTS and 10+ booking points each team in Brentford vs Newcastle (15:00) at 4/5 (Sky Bet)
Sunday
2.5pts BTTS ‘No’ in West Brom vs Sheffield United (15:00) at 10/11 (Boylesports)
2.5pts Austria Wien to win and under 4.5 goals vs Altach (16:00) at evens (Sky Bet)
Brentford are back at home on Saturday, where they boast a formidable (W6-D1-L0) record, plundering 22 goals. Thomas Frank’s team have enjoyed a kind home schedule, though they have still attacked those games terrifically well with their kamikaze style delivering an enormous 4.86 goals per-game average.
Both teams to score has been a successful approach in all seven of their home games, as well as 12 of their overall 14 Premier League matches this term.
Newcastle, meanwhile, have followed suit in six of their seven away days, while nine of their total 14 league games have produced goals at both ends.
Go back to the start of last term and Brentford have seen 21/26 (80%) home EPL outings feature BTTS with the Bees scoring in 23/26 and recording only four clean sheets. Newcastle have seen 18/26 (69%) road trips pay for BTTS backers, as the Magpies have scored in 20/26 and managed just three shutouts of their own.
It’s therefore easy to envisage goals in west London.
We can bolster the odds on offer by taking BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE AND BOTH TEAMS 10+ BOOKING POINTS which pays a generous 4/5 with Sky Bet.
Both Brentford and Newcastle have been received at least one booking in 13 of their opening 14 Premier League contests.
West Brom’s stalemate with Preston last weekend means the Baggies have drawn nine of their last 10 Championship games, with Carlos Corberan’s pragmatic approach now coming under fire from supporters.
It’s easy to imagine another low-scoring scrap when Albion welcome fellow promotion chasers Sheffield United to The Hawthorns on Sunday.
West Brom have suffered only five home league losses in 31 games since the start of last term, recording a massive 18 clean sheets.
Unsurprisingly, a huge 68% of those 31 fixtures paid out for BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 'NO' punters and a repeat therefore holds plenty of appeal at 10/11 (1.91).
Sheffield United have been more functional than flashy under Chris Wilder.
The Blades and Baggies have combined to keep 21 (58%) shutouts across their collective 36 Championship games this season, a return that’s led to 22/38 (61%) winning BTTS 'No' wagers, including 13 from 17 in their respective home/away games.
A seven-game winning streak has seen Austria Wien climb into second spot in the Bundesliga and I’m backing Die Veilchen to extend that streak on Sunday when welcoming rock-bottom Altach to the Generali Arena.
Rock-solid operators on home soil (W6-D1-L0) they have only dropped points when welcoming league leaders Sturm Graz.
Stephan Helm’s side have scored at least twice in six of those aforementioned seven home dates, conceding just six goals. Austria Wien are averaging close to 1.70 expected goals (xG) in front of their own supporters and have also returned one of the best home defensive records according to the underlying data, making them firm and fair favourites.
Altach arrive winless since August (W0-D3-L9) picking up a solitary point from their last six away games and scoring just three times in that miserable road record. The visitors were hugely-fortunate to pinch a point from Strum Graz last weekend and own one of the worst attacking processes in the division. They’re easily opposed at the prices here.
Backing AUSTRIA WIEN TO WIN AND UNDER 4.5 GOALS pays even money with Sky Bet – only four of the duo's combined 30 Bundesliga battles have featured four strikes or more, with all 30 of those fixtures producing Under 4.5 Goals.
