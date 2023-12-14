Follow @MarkOHaire

Football betting tips: Weekend 3pts West Ham vs Wolves – Both Teams To Score at 4/5 (Sky Bet) 2.5pts Winterthur vs Luasanne – Over 2.5 Goals + BTTS at 11/10 (Sky Bet) 2.5pts Wrexham and Hertha Berlin both to score 2+ goals at evens (Sky Bet) The above are enhanced prices with a £25 max stake

Wrexham vs Colchester and Hertha Berlin vs Osnabruck Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT, Saturday Wrexham return to the Racecourse Ground looking to bounce back to winning ways following last week’s 2-2 draw at Harrogate. The Dragons have been at their best in front of their home supporters with the Hollywood club particularly prolific in North Wales; Wrexham have scored at least twice in all 10 of their home tussles (averaging 3.30 goals). Colchester are Saturday’s opponents and the Essex outfit arrive on the back of four successive League Two losses, leaking multiple goals on each occasion. The visitors have managed only three league clean sheets all season, shipping two goals or more in seven of their 10 road trips. I’m therefore happy to support WREXHAM TO SCORE 2+ GOALS here.

I'll double that wager up by supporting HERTHA BERLIN TO SCORE 2+ GOALS when they entertain rock-bottom Osnabruck in the 2.Bundesliga on Saturday afternoon. Recently-relegated Hertha have found form after a wretched start, striking at least twice in 10 of their 13 league outings since the end of August. In Berlin, Hertha have bagged multiple goals in five of their past six, averaging over three goals per-game in that same sample. In contrast, Osnabruck have won once all season, are yet to keep their sheets clean since securing promotion and have conceded 22 goals across their seven winless away days, including 2+ goal in five of those seven road trips.

Winterthur v Lausanne Sport Kick-off time: 13:15 GMT, Sunday

Home 8/5 | Draw 5/2 | Away 29/20 The Swiss Super League has been a haven for entertainment thus far with the opening 17 rounds producing a lofty 3.20 goals per-game average; 65% of those showdowns covered the Over 2.5 Goals market with a meaty 68% of overall encounters paying-out for Both Teams To Score. I'm keen to follow those trends when Winterthur and Lausanne face-off. Despite sitting just above the bottom-two, Winterthur are the third-top goalscorers. However, FCW also own the division's worst defensive record with the two trends combining to see a massive 82% of their top-flight tussles produce Over 2.5 Goals profit, whilst 16 of their 17 Super League showdowns have landed for BTTS backers. Meanwhile, mid-table Lausanne have recorded Over 2.5 Goals in 76% of their league encounters thus far, with the same strike-rate occurring for BTTS supporters. Interestingly too, both impressive figures take a hike when Les Bleu et Blanc take to the road; all eight away days have broken the Over 2.5 Goals barrier with 7/8 banking in the BTTS column. Collectively, a massive 29 (85%) of 34 Super League matches involving Winterthur and Lausanne have seen Both Teams To Score oblige, with the pair firing just three blanks between them. A tasty 27 (79%) of those tussles have featured a minimum of three strikes making OVER 2.5 GOALS & BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE a standout play.

West Ham vs Wolves Kick-off time: 14:00 GMT, Sunday

Home 23/20 | Draw 12/5 | Away 23/10 With extended stoppage-time and the Premier League goals per-game on the rise compared to previous campaigns, the price on positive goal markets has sadly decreased. However, gems can still be found, and I believe the price available for BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE in West Ham versus Wolves on Sunday falls straight into that standout category. West Ham come into this clash immediately after Europa League duty but with a point to prove in the Premier League following their 5-0 thrashing at Fulham. David Moyes' men have close to a full squad available to them this weekend and the Irons will fancy their chances of enhancing what has been an impressive output in the final-third this term.