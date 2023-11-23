Follow @MarkOHaire

Football betting tips: Weekend

3pts Wrexham & Chesterfield to both score 2+ goals at 10/11 (Sky Bet)
2.5pts BTTS in both VVV Venlo vs Cambuur & Luzern vs Winterthur at 5/4 (Sky Bet)
2.5pts Zilina & Atletico Madrid both to win at evens (Sky Bet)

VVV Venlo vs Cambuur and Luzern vs Winterthur

Kick-off time: 19:00 GMT, Friday

The Netherlands' second-tier – the Eerste Divisie – is renowned for its goal-heavy nature. A chunky 64% of this season's fixtures have featured winning Both Teams To Score selections and Friday night's clash between VVV Venlo and Cambuur pits together two of the chief protagonists in that particular market.

VVV have seen 10 of their 15 league dates bank for BTTS backers with the hosts' firing a solitary blank on home soil and recording just one clean sheet here. Meanwhile, Cambuur are the BTTS kings, delivering profit in 14 of their first 15 outings; the visitors are still searching for their first shutout but have gotten on the scoresheet themselves in 15/15.

Switzerland's Super League has also been a haven for Both Teams To Score hunters – an enormous 72% of showdowns have featured goals at both ends and Saturday's clash between Luzern and Winterthur promises plenty in that regard.

Collectively, the two clubs have delivered 23 winning BTTS wagers from a total of 28 league matches. Luzern have netted in 13 of their 14 Super League outings, with five of their most recent six match-ups also banking for Over 2.5 Goals supporters.

However, Winterthur stand-out in the goals department having delivered 14 successive BTTS pay-outs with 12 of those tussles producing three strikes or more; the visitors' away days average a huge 5.43 goals.

The Both Teams To Score double pays a cool 5/4.

Zilina vs Kosice and Atletico Madrid vs Mallorca Kick-off time: 1400 GMT, Saturday Zilina sit second in Slovakia’s Super Liga and are well worth siding with when lowly Kosice arrive on Saturday afternoon. The home side boast an almost perfect home record (W6-D0-L1), racking up 24 goals in the process at an average of 3.43 goals per-game. Zilina have notched three goals or more in five of those seven contests in front of their own supporters and the Yellow-Green look primed for doing more damage to a Kosice team that’s rapidly unravelling. The visitors have lost nine on the spin, conceding 3+ goals in six of those nine and failing to even score in seven with an equally awful away record to boot.

Elsewhere, Atletico Madrid are bidding to extend their club-record 15-game winning streak in La Liga when Mallorca arrive at the Metropolitano on Saturday night. Los Colchoneros have tabled 17 straight successes when including their Champions League exploits and Diego Simeone's side have also been scoring freely at their capital base.

Mallorca, meanwhile, must do without star centre-forward Vedat Muriqi for the weekend clash. The Bosnian has made a key contribution to half of Los Piratas' 12-goal tally and his absence will be keenly felt by a side that's often suffered on their travels; Javier Aguirre's group have been beaten in 16 (62%) of 26 La Liga away days since the start of last term.