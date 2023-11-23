3pts Wrexham & Chesterfield to both score 2+ goals at 10/11 (Sky Bet)
2.5pts BTTS in both VVV Venlo vs Cambuur & Luzern vs Winterthur at 5/4 (Sky Bet)
2.5pts Zilina & Atletico Madrid both to win at evens (Sky Bet)
The Netherlands’ second-tier – the Eerste Divisie – is renowned for its goal-heavy nature. A chunky 64% of this season’s fixtures have featured winning Both Teams To Score selections and Friday night’s clash between VVV Venlo and Cambuur pits together two of the chief protagonists in that particular market.
VVV have seen 10 of their 15 league dates bank for BTTS backers with the hosts’ firing a solitary blank on home soil and recording just one clean sheet here. Meanwhile, Cambuur are the BTTS kings, delivering profit in 14 of their first 15 outings; the visitors are still searching for their first shutout but have gotten on the scoresheet themselves in 15/15.
Switzerland’s Super League has also been a haven for Both Teams To Score hunters – an enormous 72% of showdowns have featured goals at both ends and Saturday’s clash between Luzern and Winterthur promises plenty in that regard. Collectively, the two clubs have delivered 23 winning BTTS wagers from a total of 28 league matches.
Luzern have netted in 13 of their 14 Super League outings, with five of their most recent six match-ups also banking for Over 2.5 Goals supporters. However, Winterthur stand-out in the goals department having delivered 14 successive BTTS pay-outs with 12 of those tussles producing three strikes or more; the visitors’ away days average a huge 5.43 goals.
The Both Teams To Score double pays a cool 5/4.
Zilina sit second in Slovakia’s Super Liga and are well worth siding with when lowly Kosice arrive on Saturday afternoon. The home side boast an almost perfect home record (W6-D0-L1), racking up 24 goals in the process at an average of 3.43 goals per-game.
Zilina have notched three goals or more in five of those seven contests in front of their own supporters and the Yellow-Green look primed for doing more damage to a Kosice team that’s rapidly unravelling. The visitors have lost nine on the spin, conceding 3+ goals in six of those nine and failing to even score in seven with an equally awful away record to boot.
Elsewhere, Atletico Madrid are bidding to extend their club-record 15-game winning streak in La Liga when Mallorca arrive at the Metropolitano on Saturday night. Los Colchoneros have tabled 17 straight successes when including their Champions League exploits and Diego Simeone’s side have also been scoring freely at their capital base.
Mallorca, meanwhile, must do without star centre-forward Vedat Muriqi for the weekend clash. The Bosnian has made a key contribution to half of Los Piratas’ 12-goal tally and his absence will be keenly felt by a side that’s often suffered on their travels; Javier Aguirre’s group have been beaten in 16 (62%) of 26 La Liga away days since the start of last term.
Wrexham suffered a first defeat in nine last weekend at Accrington but the Dragons will be expecting to bounce back at the Racecourse Ground when manager-less Morecambe arrive. Phil Parkinson’s posse have tabled top honours in six of their nine home League Two fixtures since promotion, yet it’s their exceptional goalscoring efforts that deserve full focus.
The Robins have plundered two goals or more in all nine Racecourse Ground games, striking at least three times on six occasions. Backing Wrexham to score 2+ holds plenty of appeal considering Morecambe come into this clash off back-to-back defeats, as well as losing five of their six trips to teams outside of the relegation places, leaking twice or more in 4/6.
Chesterfield are dominating the National League (W16-D2-L2), taking a five-point lead at the summit. The Spireites recently beat their nearest challengers Barnet 4-2 at their Derbyshire base, enhancing an already impressive home record (W8-D1-L0); Paul Cook’s charges have notched at least twice in eight of those nine, scoring 3+ goals on seven occasions.
This weekend Eastleigh head to the SMH Group Stadium with the visitors fresh from back-to-back victories. However, both triumphs arrived at home and the visitors have been beaten in half of their away days this season, already sit a full 20 points behind Chesterfield in the National League standings and have shipped 2+ goals in half of their 10 road trips.
Backing both Wrexham and Chesterfield to score Over 1.5 Goals each stands-out at 10/11.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.