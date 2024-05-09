Follow @MarkOHaire

Mark is -5.79pts for the 23/24 season

Football betting tips: Weekend 3pts BTTS in both of Aalesund vs Valerenga and Ranheim vs Egersund at 11/8 (Sky Bet) 2.5pts BTTS and Over 2.5 Goals in Colorado Rapids vs San Jose Earthquakes at 11/10 (Sky Bet) 2.5pts BTTS and Over 2.5 Goals in Atalanta vs Roma at 13/10 (Sky Bet) The above are enhanced prices with a £25 max stake

Aalesund vs Valerenga and Ranheim vs Egersund Kick-off time: 15:00 BST, Saturday Norway’s second-tier – the OBOS-Ligaen – has gotten off to a lively start. Six rounds into the new campaign and the 1st Division is already recording 2.98 goals per-game, with 67% of fixtures providing profitable Both Teams To Score returns. I’m targeting two matches from Saturday’s schedule to support BTTS with the double paying an appealing price. Aalesund and Valerenga both suffered Eliteserien relegation last year and the duo have found life difficult since dropping down a division. The pair cross swords on Saturday having seen Both Teams To Score bank in five of their respective six matches in the OBOS-Ligaen with each team delivering an average of 3.33 goals per-game thus far. CLICK HERE to back the BTTS double with Sky Bet Meanwhile, Ranheim welcome joint-leaders Egersund. The struggling hosts have paid-out for BTTS backers in five of their first six league dates, whilst Egersund have posted profit in the same market across all five of their openers. The visitors’ outings have proven particularly eye-catching, returning a huge 4.40 goals per-game. Collectively, the four teams in focus have scored in 21 of their respective 23 matches and managed to keep only two clean sheets in that same sample, suggesting we’ll see plenty of goalmouth action at both ends, giving us a good run for our money at 7/5 (2.43).

Colorado Rapids vs San Jose Earthquakes Kick-off time: 02:30 BST, Sunday

Home 3/4 | Draw 14/5 | Away 3/1 Major League Soccer continues to provide plenty of entertainment in its embryonic stage in 2024. Across both conferences, the Stateside division is boasting a 2.87 goals per-game average with 58% of contests featuring Over 2.5 Goals winners and 62% of matches delivering Both Teams To Score profit; I’m eager to support a repeat in Colorado. Combining Over 2.5 and BTTS pays an appealing 19/20 (1.95) when the Rapids entertain San Jose in the early hours of Sunday morning. Impressively, these two teams have combined to see the Both Teams To Score part of this wager prove profitable in 17 of their 22 opening encounters – a tasty 78% hit-rate, keeping two clean sheets between them. CLICK HERE to back the Over 2.5 Goals double with Sky Bet Colorado arrive in decent form (W4-D1-L1), striking at least twice in five of those six MLS dates with the same strike-rate occurring for Over 2.5 Goals hunters. However, the Rapids are also still searching for their first home shutout of the new campaign and are giving up a chunky 9.00 shots from inside the box per-game across their first 11 fixtures. Meanwhile, San Jose remain rock-bottom of the West despite a 3-1 triumph over LAFC last time out (W2-D1-L8). The visitors have conceded a league-high 26 goals (shipping multiple strikes in nine of 11), though the Earthquakes have now notched on nine occasions themselves with matches averaging 3.91 goals per-game and 9/11 hitting the Over 2.5 mark.