Football betting tips: Weekend 3pts Venezia vs Ternana - Over 2.5 Goals at 5/6 (Sky Bet) 2.5pts Morton to win + Over 1.5 Goals vs Arbroath at 10/11 (Sky Bet) 2.5pts Burgos to win (draw no bet) vs Albacete at 5/6 (Sky Bet)

Venezia vs Ternana Kick-off time: 13:00 GMT, Saturday

Home 4/6 | Draw 14/5 | Away 18/5 Saturday afternoon’s Serie B showdown between promotion-chasing Venezia and relegation-threatened Ternana promises plenty and I’m eager to support OVER 2.5 GOALS. CLICK HERE to back Over 2.5 Goals with Sky Bet Venezia and Ternana are the two leading protagonists for successful Over 2.5 Goals wagers in Italy’s second-tier with the two teams also strong operators in both the Over 3.5 Goals and Both Teams To Score columns. The pair have also produced plenty of entertainment in their respective home/away encounters to suggest a goal-laden treat could be on the cards. At their picturesque Pier Luigi Penzo Stadium base, Venezia have seen the Overs line cash in nine of 11 outings, six of which featured four goals or more with both teams obliging on nine occasions. Meanwhile, Ternana’s road trips have returned Over 2.5 Goals winners in 9/10, BTTS landing with the same strong hit-rate, whilst six of those 10 tussles saw 4+ goals. Dig into the duos data and again a high-scoring clash has to be considered – Venezia’s home matches are averaging 3.05 Expected Goals (xG) with Ternana’s away days delivering a chunky 3.25 xG average per-game, whilst their recent form also points to goals galore. Across the couples combined past eight encounters, Over 2.5 Goals has banked in 13/16 (81%) with 11 (69%) of those fixtures also landing for Over 3.5 Goals backers.

Greenock Morton vs Arbroath Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT, Saturday

Home 1/2 | Draw 3/1 | Away 17/4 Mid-table Morton are making moves to be considered in the Scottish Championship promotion picture. Despite sitting a massive 18-points shy of the top-two, the Greenock gang command respect for their recent run (W5-D3-L0), which includes winning at league-leading Dundee United, and picking up points against high-flying Airdrie and Partick. The Ton have shipped only five goals during that eight-game unbeaten streak and Dougie Imrie’s charges have been continuously producing impressive metrics. Morton rank second in the second-tier for both shot and shots on-target ratio across the whole campaign, as well as home matches. It’s a similar story over the most recent eight-game sample split. I’m therefore eager to support MORTON TO WIN AND OVER 1.5 GOALS when they welcome beleaguered Arbroath to Cappielow Park. CLICK HERE to back Morton to win and Over 1.5 Goals with Sky Bet The visitors have sunk to the bottom of the standings having lost 10 of their last 14 league dates, failing to score in four and conceding multiple goals in four of their most recent five Championship clashes. The Red Lichties are conceding 2.20 goals per-game on average on their travels with the Angus outfit also enduring a miserable injury crisis ahead of their trip to Renfrewshire. Arbroath are short of bodies in defensive areas and were unable to fill their substitutes bench during a dour 2-0 midweek defeat at bottom-half Ayr.