Football betting tips: Weekend 3pts Fenerbache and Union St Gilloise to both score 2+ goals at evens (Sky Bet) 2.5pts NEC Nijmegen vs FC Twente – Over 2.5 Goal + BTTS at 11/10 (Sky Bet) 2.5pts Heracles vs Volendam – Over 2.5 Goal + BTTS at 11/10 (Sky Bet) The above are enhanced prices with a £25 max stake

Heracles vs Volendam Kick-off time: 17:45 GMT, Saturday

Home 4/6 | Draw 3/1 | Away 10/3 Two of the Eredivisie’s most goal-heavy sides face-off on Saturday evening and I’m again happy to support OVER 2.5 GOALS & BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE. Heracles and Volendam have combined to deliver a massive 27 (79%) Over 2.5 Goals winners in the duos opening 34 league dates thus far. CLICK HERE to back BTTS and Over 2.5 Goals with Sky Bet When welcoming top-flight teams, Heracles have seen seven of seven showdowns feature a minimum of three goals with five of those fixtures breaking the Over 3.5 Goals barrier, as well as banking for BTTS backers. Exclude the top-two and Heracles have scored multiple goals in four of their six home dates yet they’ve managed a solitary shutout all season. Volendam have seen overs pay-out in eight of nine away days, seven of which also produced profit for Both Teams To Score hunters. The strugglers have also recorded only one clean sheet across the whole campaign, but have managed to score at PSV, Feyenoord, and in 10 of their 12 meetings with sides in sixth and below.

Fenerbahce vs Samsunspor & Union St Gilloise vs Sint-Truiden Kick-off times: 13:00 & 15:00 GMT, Sunday Fenerbahce hold a two-point advantage at the summit of the Turkish Super Lig with Ismail Kartal’s charges dropping points in just three of their opening 20 league outings (W17-D2-L1). The table-toppers have racked up an enormous 57 goals during those 20 tussles – 19 more than second-placed Galatasaray – with the Yellow Canaries averaging 2.85 per-game. At the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium, Fenerbahce have been at their formidable best (W7-D1-L1), only failing to score at least twice when entertaining bitter rivals Galatasaray. In six of those nine encounters, the group have struck at least three times, suggesting they’re well capable of netting a couple of goals against lowly Samsunspor here on Sunday.

Samsunspor have posted W1-D1-L8 on their travels with seven of their opponents already striking twice or more as the visitors have conceded 2.00 away goals per-game on average – providing us with more than enough ammunition to back FENERBAHCE TO SCORE OVER 1.5 GOALS as the first leg of a team goals double. Elsewhere, Belgium’s Pro League returns from its winter break this weekend with league-leading UNION ST GILLOISE TO SCORE OVER 1.5 GOALS also holding plenty of appeal. The table-toppers have W15-D3-L2, covering our required line in 14 of those 20 overall encounters, including eight of 10 contests at their Stade Joseph Marien base. CLICK HERE to back Fenerbache and Union Saint Gilloise to score 2+ goals with Sky Bet. Union were 4-0 winners in the reverse clash with Sint-Truiden and the away side have already shipped multiple goals in half of their 10 away trips, giving up 1.80 away goals per-game despite seven of their 10 games as guests coming up against bottom-half opposition.