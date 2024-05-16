Follow @MarkOHaire

Mark is -2.79pts for the 23/24 season

Football betting tips: Weekend 3pts Over 0.5 goals and 50+ booking points in Central Coast Mariners vs Sydney FC at evs (Sky Bet) 2.5pts Luis Suarez to score anytime in Inter Miami vs DC United at 5/4 (Sky Bet) 2.5pts Palace to win and Over 1.5 goals vs Aston Villa at 5/4 (Sky Bet) Enhanced price with a £25 max stake

Central Coast Mariners vs Sydney FC Kick-off time: 10:45 BST, Saturday

Home 6/5 | Draw 5/2 | Away 19/10 Central Coast hold a 2-1 aggregate lead following last weekend’s contentious first leg semi-final showdown with regional rivals Sydney FC. Two Sydney FC players were dismissed in a bad-tempered affair at the Allianz Stadium and I’m anticipating another feisty fixture when the pair cross swords at Gosford on Saturday with a place in the Grand Final up for grabs. Experienced official Alireza Faghani is taking charge of the contest. The referee is averaging 46.00 Booking Points through his 15 A-League encounters this season, hitting the 50+ Booking Points mark in half of his overall A-League showdowns and I’m happy to support a repeat considering the circumstances, as well as the eye-catching head-to-head records. Five of the past seven meetings between the Mariners and Sydney have produced 50+ BOOKING POINTS, and with the duo each delivering a cards per-game average of at least 2.14, a repeat should be well within range. CLICK HERE to back Over 0.5 goals and 50+ booking points with Sky Bet We can bolster the odds on offer by including OVER 0.5 GOALS – only one of the two teams’ combined contests has ended goalless this season.

Inter Miami vs DC United Kick-off time: 00:30 BST, Sunday

Home 4/7 | Draw 10/3 | Away 15/4 Lionel Messi missed Wednesday night’s goalless Inter Miami draw with Floridian rivals Orlando City but the Argentina ace is due back for this weekend’s encounter with DC United, where MLS table-toppers Inter look to get straight back to winning ways. Gerardo Martino’s men have plundered 35 goals in their opening 14 fixtures and are averaging 3.00 goals per-game in front of their own supporters at Chase Stadium. Messi has played an enormous part in that goal production, but fellow veteran LUIS SUAREZ currently tops the goalscoring charts, netting 11 times in his 13 appearances for Miami. CLICK HERE to back Luis Suarez to score anytime with Sky Bet The 37-year-old is averaging a goal every 81 minutes in 2024, with the Uruguayan bagging a hat-trick in his most recent home outing. With Suarez in fine form and Messi returning to the fold, I’m happy to back the former to SCORE ANYTIME against a DC United defence that’s kept only two clean sheets in 13, shipping multiple goals in 5/6 MLS matches.