Mainz vs Stuttgart Kick-off time: 14:30 BST, Saturday

Home 8/5 | Draw 5/2 | Away 8/5 We may only be three rounds deep but the Bundesliga has already been awash with goals. The German top-flight is averaging 3.70 goals, with 74% of matches beating the Over 2.5 Goals barrier, 56% of fixtures featuring four strikes or more and 63% of showdowns paying-out for Both Teams To Score backers. Mainz’s match-up with Stuttgart promises plenty this weekend and I’m eager to support BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE AND OVER 2.5 GOALS here considering the two teams have already seen Over 3.5 Goals click in five of their first six dates, as the pair have combined to score in five of those early season outings. CLICK HERE to back Both teams to score and Over 2.5 Goals with Sky Bet Since the start of 2022/23, Mainz’s home matches have averaged 3.22 goals with 61% of contests covering the Over 2.5 Goals mark. Bo Svensson’s side scored in 15 of those 18 games, managing only four clean sheets in the same sample. BTTS was a profitable play in 12 of Die Nullfunfer’s 18 MEWA Arena clashes.

Mainz manager Bo Svensson has his team playing on the front foot

During the same period, 78% of Stuttgart’s away days have produced three goals or more, with matches averaging a tasty 3.50 goals. The Swabians have gotten on the scoresheet in 14 of their 18 games as guests, managing a solitary shutout and shipping multiple goals in 14 of those fixtures. Both Teams To Score was the right call in 14 of 18 encounters.

Swindon vs Walsall Kick-off time: 15:00 BST, Saturday

Home 19/20 | Draw 5/2 | Away 13/5 Goals should be on the agenda at the County Ground on Saturday as Swindon welcome Walsall to Wiltshire. BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE AND OVER 2.5 GOALS stands out considering 10 of the pairs combined 13 League Two fixtures have paid-out for Over 2.5 Goals backers, whilst the duo have collectively scored in 12 of those tussles thus far. CLICK HERE to back Both teams to score and Over 2.5 Goals with Sky Bet Swindon have covered the Over 2.5 line in five of their opening six outings. Michael Flynn’s men have delivered four Over 3.5 Goals winners, with both sides scoring on five occasions. Town have struck twice or more in five fixtures, notching at least three times in half of their overall league encounters, racking up a total of 20 goals in the process.

Jake Young has started the new season in emphatic form, netting nine in six for Swindon

The Robins are only sat behind big budget pair Mansfield and Wrexham in terms of expected goals (xG) output, highlighting their final-third ability. However, Swindon have only managed a solitary shutout, shipping multiple goals in three of their six encounters, whilst also sitting second in terms of non-penalty xG (npxG) conceded. Walsall arrive having notched in all seven League Two tussles in 2023/24, with six of those dates returning Both Teams To Score profit. The Saddlers have struck twice themselves on four occasions with their only shutout arriving against slow-starting Colchester. Mat Sadler’s men are unbeaten in four (W2-D2-L0) and the West Midlanders will be confident of providing provide plenty of threat to ensure they can play their part in an enjoyable, high-scoring shootout.

Lorient vs Monaco TNT Sports 3: 12:00 BST, Sunday

Home 16/5 | Draw 3/1 | Away 3/4 The embryonic stages of the Ligue 1 season have been fun to follow. France’s top-tier is returning 3.03 goals per-game – 58% of fixtures featured Over 2.5 Goals, whilst 64% of showdowns have delivered winning Both Teams To Score wagers. Lorient’s early kick-off against Monaco on Sunday afternoon has great potential to follow the early season trends with BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE AND OVER 2.5 GOALS again appealing with both sides well capable of contributing. CLICK HERE to back Both teams to score and Over 2.5 Goals with Sky Bet Lorient (W1-D2-L1) are perched in mid-table after an inconsistent start. After an impressive draw at PSG in their campaign curtain-raiser, Les Merlus were excellent when dismissing Lille 4-1 in front of their own supporters, before a deeply disappointing 3-0 defeat at newly-promoted Le Havre before the international break. Despite that set-back, the Brittany boys will fancy their chances against table-topping Monaco this weekend. Regis Le Bris’ outfit pack plenty of punch when allowed to counter-attack and Lorient should be provided with plenty of opportunity against their gung-ho visitors.

Monaco have started the season emphatically