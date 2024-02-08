Football betting tips: Weekend 3pts Chesterfield and Union St-G to both win and Over 1.5 Goals at 10/11 (Sky Bet) 2.5pts BTTS in Spurs vs Brighton and Leverkusen vs Bayern at 11/10 (Sky Bet) 2.5pts Bologna to beat Lecce at 5/6 (Sky Bet) The above are enhanced prices with a £25 max stake

Tottenham vs Brighton and Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich Kick-off time: 15:00 and 17:30 GMT, Saturday Saturday afternoon’s clash between Tottenham and Brighton promises plenty in the Premier League. Spurs’ EPL outings are averaging a massive 3.65 goals per-game with Brighton not far behind at 3.48; the recent head-to-head at The Amex finished in a thrilling 4-2 success for the Seagulls and a similarly high-scoring match-up is anticipated here. A massive 37 of Tottenham and Brighton’s combined 46 Premier League games this season have paid-out for BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE hunters and I’m eager to support a repeat. The gung-ho duo have combined to score in 41 of those 46 top-flight fixtures, whilst the pair have managed only three shutouts between them against fellow top-half teams this term. CLICK HERE to back BTTS in both Spurs v Brighton and Leverkusen v Bayern with Sky Bet I’m also happy to support BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE in the Bundesliga blockbuster on Saturday evening between unbeaten league-leaders Bayer Leverkusen and defending champions Bayern Munich. The two teams have fired a solitary blank each in domestic action this season and played out a fabulous 2-2 draw way back in September.

Chesterfield vs Ebbsfleet and Union Saint-Gilloise vs Westerlo Kick-off time: 15:00 and 17:15 GMT, Saturday Chesterfield (W26-D2-L3) are dominating the National League with the Spirities sprinting 22 point clear of the pack. Paul Cook’s big-budget charges have been almost flawless in front of their home supporters (W15-D1-L0), scoring at least twice on 14 occasions and racking up an enormous 3.00 goals per-game average as hosts. Backing CHESTERFIELD TO WIN & OVER 1.5 GOALS therefore holds plenty of appeal when lowly Ebbsfleet arrive. The second-from-bottom visitors have been beaten in nine of 16 away days, shipping 2.31 goals per-game on average as guests; Ebbsfleet have already suffered 4-1, 6-1, 5-1 and 3-2 losses across their four previous trips to top-seven teams. CLICK HERE to back Chesterfield and Union St-Gilloise to both win and Over 1.5 Goals with Sky Bet Union St-Gilloise are a commanding 10 points clear at the top of Belgium’s top-flight with the capital club boasting a super-strong home return (W10-D1-L1). Les Unionistes have plundered multiple goals in 10 of those 12 tussles, averaging 2.42 goals as hosts, making the UNION ST-GILLOISE TO WIN & OVER 1.5 GOALS wager stand-out against Westerlo. Westerlo were turned over 3-1 in the reverse fixture and have already conceded multiple goals in eight of their 12 games as guests. The away side have shipped twice or more in 13 of their 14 matches against teams above them in the Pro League standings and so it’s difficult to see the visitors containing the runaway table-toppers in Brussels on Saturday.

Chesterfield are running away with the National League