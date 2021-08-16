Renowned football tipster Mark O'Haire returns with his nap, next best bet and longshot for this weekend's action.

Football betting tips: Premier League, Serie A 3pts Chelsea to win and Under 3.5 goals v Southampton at 11/10 (Sky Bet) 1.5pts Over 2.5 goals in Salernitana v Genoa at 11/10 (Betfair) 0.5pts Torino to beat Juventus at 10/3 (Betfair) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Torino v Juventus Kick-off time: 1700 BST, Saturday

Torino 10/3 | Draw 5/2 | Juventus 19/20 Juventus boss Max Allegri compared Juventus to ‘sailors in stormy seas’ after they masterminded a 1-0 success over Chelsea in the Champions League on Wednesday night. The Bianconeri defended diligently and offered plenty of threat in transitions with goalscorer Federico Chiesa a particular nuisance on the counter-attack. The Old Lady will need to adjust their game-plan for Saturday’s Derby della Mole and Allegri’s outfit face a quick turnaround after Wednesday night’s exploits. With performances during sloppy triumphs over Sampdoria and Spezia failing to impress the majority of Juve followers, plus key absentees in attack, the visitors make no appeal at odds-on quotes. Torino own a forgettable record in this fixture (W1-D7-L22), but new coach Ivan Juric has plenty of pedigree for upsetting the Serie A applecart following his time with Verona. The pragmatic tactician is renowned for his organisational skills and engineered successive top-half finishes with Hellas before making the move to Turin. During that sample, Juric posted W1-D2-L1 in head-to-head meetings with Juve and earned a penchant for picking up points against the league’s big guns. With Andrea Belotti and Simone Zaza potentially returning to the fold, the conditions could be right for Torino to spring a derby surprise – the 10/3 Betfair quotes imply just a 23% chance of victory but my ratings make the hosts closer to an 11/4 shot here. CLICK HERE to back Torino to win with Sky Bet

"Manchester City's defence has been excellent" | Premier League best bets

Salernitana v Genoa Kick-off time: 1400 BST, Saturday

Salernitana 21/10 | Draw 23/10 | Genoa 8/5 Serie A has taken over the mantle as Europe’s most entertaining league for goals. The Italian top-flight has averaged 3.06 and 3.04 goals per-game over the two previous campaigns with the opening six rounds of 2021/22 producing a whopping 3.23 goals per-game – a massive 68% of those 60 fixtures have featured Over 2.5 Goals. Understandably, the goal lines have been set reasonably high for the bulk of the weekend coupon. However, the market is anticipating a much tighter showdown when winless pair Salernitana and Genoa cross swords on Saturday afternoon, and there is therefore an opportunity to support an entertaining encounter at a very attractive odds-against quote. Both Salernitana and Genoa have seen average Expected Goals (xG) figures in their respective six matches above the 2.70 mark, whilst 10 of their combined 12 tussles have paid out for Over 2.5 Goals punters. Those 12 contests have collectively averaged a huge 3.67 goals with neither team keeping their sheets clean as we enter October.

Newly-promoted Salernitana were nilled by Sassuolo last time out, although Fabrizio Castori’s changes provided their opponents with plenty of problems and gave high-flying Atalanta a torrid time here only a matter of weeks ago. Meanwhile, the Granata’s most recent Stadio Arechi outing ended in a hugely entertaining 2-2 draw with Verona. Genoa have been quite chaotic thus far. The Grifone have shipped multiple goals in all six of their games, but their match-ups with fellow bottom-half teams have tended to be thrilling affairs, picking up points against Bologna (2-2) and Verona (3-3), whilst beating Cagliari on the road (3-2). Under Davide Ballardini, the visitors will again look to go on the attack. CLICK HERE to back over 2.5 goals in Salernitana v Genoa with Sky Bet It’s very rare to find an odds-against price on a Serie A fixture featuring three or more goals so I’m happy to take Over 2.5 Goals at the freely available 11/10 (Betfair) this weekend. Chelsea v Southampton Kick-off time: 1500 BST, Saturday

TV channel: BT Sport

Chelsea 4/11 | Draw 4/1 | Southampton 9/1 Successive defeats to Manchester City and Juventus have brought Chelsea back down to earth with a bump. Thomas Tuchel's side were suffocated by City’s press at Stamford Bridge last weekend, whereas the Blues dominated possession in Turin but were unable to carve out consistent clear openings before being caught out on the break. Tuchel was understandably critical of Chelsea’s midweek efforts, suggesting his team weren’t sharp enough, whilst also bemoaning their on-ball decision-making. Both losses extend a concerning sequence of below-par displays since returning from the international break with the London club seemingly losing a touch of their fortitude and aura. Bar a second-half flourish against Tottenham, the Blues have lacked a little fluidity in the final-third with service into Romelu Lukaku particularly suffering. However, the hosts should have ample opportunity to find their mojo when welcoming Southampton to Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon, and I’m counting on Chelsea returning to winning ways.

Saints have been commended for picking up a share of the spoils at Man City recently, limiting the champions to a solitary on-target strike at The Etihad, although I’m counting that contest as an anomaly. Without Jack Stephens marshalling the defence, Ralph Hasenhuttl’s team are bound to be busy and I’m backing the hosts to find a way through. Southampton have certainly tightened up this term, but improvements at the back have also come at a cost with the forwardline now struggling to fire. The visitors’ Expected Goals (xG) output and ability to fashion Big Chances has been mediocre at best, and that’s a worry when looking to penetrate one of Europe’s best defences on the road. The narrative coming into this clash is to support the underdog in some way or form but investing in Chelsea to bounce back makes much more appeal with the win and Under 3.5 Goals again appealing at 11/10 with Sky Bet. CLICK HERE to back Chelsea to win and under 3.5 goals with Sky Bet Just two of Tuchel’s 38 matches across all competitions have produced four or more goals with 25 of Chelsea’s past 26 wins arriving by the 1-0, 2-0, 3-0 or 2-1 correct scores.