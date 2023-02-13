Age: 25

25 Position: Striker

Striker Club: Borussia Mönchengladbach

Borussia Mönchengladbach Country: France

With Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski leaving the Bundesliga and thriving in pastures new, Marcus Thuram could be the next striker to keep an eye on this summer, especially with his contract set to expire in the summer.

Thuram's exceptional form this season has seen him score 10 league goals for Gladbach; a silver lining in a rather underwhelming first full season for the club under former Norwich manager Daniel Farke.

The France international's uptick in form is all the more impressive when you consider the fact that he only scored three times in the 2021/22 season.

Scoring 10 this season from an xG of 10.10 points to his finishing ability and a team like Chelsea, who are currently lacking for goals under Graham Potter, could certainly do with someone of his profile.

Looking deeper into his underlying data, Thuram is consistently generating a healthy volume of shots in dangerous areas. This is evidenced in his xG per95, currently 0.53 in the Bundesliga according to data from Infogol, almost as good as current top-scorer, Niclas Fullkrug (0.56).

In terms of his shot volume, Thuram has averaged 3.30 shots per95 this season and has been able to find space in dangerous positions in the box to get shots away or be a target man for crosses - either way, his activity in the penalty box is encouraging to look at, for any top side.