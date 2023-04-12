Manchester United have announced that Marcus Rashford will be sidelined for a 'few games' following scans revealing a groin injury.
The 25-year-old has been in fine form for Erik ten Hag’s side in recent months but limped out of the 2-0 Premier League win over the Toffees.
“Marcus Rashford will be unavailable for Thursday’s UEFA Europa League quarter-final game against Sevilla because of a muscle injury,” United said in a statement on Wednesday.
“The forward was withdrawn in the 80th minute of Saturday’s 2-0 Premier League win over Everton at Old Trafford and immediately headed to the dressing room for treatment.
“Subsequent assessment of the injury suggested that Marcus will be unavailable for a few games, but is expected to be back for the season run-in.”
The England international has scored 15 in the league from an Expected Goals (xG) total of 13.07, according to Infogol, and is the club's top scorer in all competitions with 28 to his name.
Rashford's injury could mean that he could potentially miss big fixtures in a make-or-break period for Ten Hag's side, with matches against Brighton, Aston Villa and Tottenham coming up.
The return of Christian Eriksen and Anthony Martial is welcome news for the club and could ease the effects of Rashford's absence, however, he will undoubtedly be a huge miss for them.