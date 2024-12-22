Marcus Rashford left out of Manchester United squad for third straight match

Recently-appointed head coach Ruben Amorim surprisingly omitted the 27-year-old from the group travelling to Manchester City for last Sunday’s 2-1 comeback derby win.

The United boss cited “selection” reasons for Rashford’s absence, just as he did when leaving the England international out of Thursday’s 4-3 Carabao Cup quarter-final loss at Tottenham.

The homegrown forward gave an eye-catching interview in between those matches, saying on Tuesday that he was “ready for a new challenge and the next steps”.

Rashford was again watching from afar as Bournemouth arrived at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon, when United indicated he was absent on selection grounds once more.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.