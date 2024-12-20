Marcus Rashford, Christopher Nkunku: The five moves which could happen in January

Transfer windows almost blend into each other nowadays.

No sooner has the summer window slammed shut that we are pondering what might happen in the one in January. There are some really easy assumptions to make already as we count down the days to clubs being able to do business once again. Some star names are in dire need of a move away from their current setup and into something new. But which are the most likely to make a switch? FootballTransfers take a look at some of the most prominent names.

Matheus Cunha Club: Wolves

Wolves Position: Forward Currently in trouble with the FA, Matheus Cunha has gone out of his way to show that he is keen on a move to Manchester United. Recently he liked a comment which suggested that he would be willing to join the Old Trafford club. The attacker is currently one of the best players this season for Wolves, who are struggling for form in the Premier League. He joined initially on loan from Atletico Madrid, with the move then made permanent for €50m.

It was a hefty price tag to justify, but he has been their ray of sunshine during a torrid season so far.

Christopher Nkunku Club: Chelsea

Chelsea Position: Forward Christopher Nkunku is not happy with his current situation at Chelsea - and it’s easy to see why. From being the Bundesliga’s standout player, he is now part of the Blues’ B Team. He will not be able to push out the likes of Cole Palmer from the starting XI, so it’s a matter of him finding something else. Playing in Europa Conference League fixtures is a major drop from playing in the Champions League. Nkunku must be looking at his future and seeking opportunities elsewhere. It makes you wonder whether the likes of Arsenal or Manchester United would be keen, given the fact he could arrive for a reasonable price, plus he does have Premier League experience.

Chelsea may be keen to free up the wages and know that those are the sort of clubs which can afford their player.

Tyler Dibling Club: Southampton

Southampton Position: Midfield/Winger Tyler Dibling is the latest English prospect turning heads, even in a struggling Southampton side. If the Saints are still stuck in the relegation zone come January, which seems more than likely, his future is bound to become a big topic of discussion, with Manchester United and Newcastle linked to him. Surprisingly, this has been his breakout season. Dibling hardly featured for Southampton in the Sky Bet Championship last term, but it appears that he has found his level now. Reports have suggested that he is stalling in contract talks with the Saints, too, which spells more trouble for the South Coast club.

Douglas Luiz Club: Juventus

Juventus Position: Central midfield Douglas Luiz’s transfer from Aston Villa to Juventus has been anything but smooth sailing. His struggles in Turin have come as a surprise as it seemed that he was the final piece in the jigsaw for the Bianconeri. Luiz’s dismal pre-season set the tone and it’s been downhill ever since. He recently conceded back-to-back penalties against Leipzig and Cagliari and then, to make matters worse, a long-term injury sidelined him. What once seemed like a smart piece of business has turned into a cautionary tale. Now, Luiz is reportedly eager to return to England. Given his past success, he will likely attract plenty of interest from Premier League clubs, maybe even from Villa.

Marcus Rashford Club: Manchester United

Manchester United Position: Forward Marcus Rashford has gone on record to say that his future could be away from Manchester United. That followed a spate of reports suggesting that he is no longer in the club’s plans and that they wish to move him on next year.

What really shocked people, however, was Rashford openly admitting that he may have to leave. Immediately his name was linked to a variety of clubs, though his big salary means that it is hard for United to make a full sale without subsidising his wages first. Saudi Arabian clubs are the only ones that could afford him at this point, but whether he sees a future there is another matter. Marcus Rashford next club odds (via Sky Bet) Note: Market is 'To sign for before 3rd February 2025' Any Saudi Pro League Club - 7/2

PSG - 7/2

Arsenal - 7/1

Barcelona - 7/1

Chelsea - 14/1

Any MLS Club - 20/1

Bayern Munich - 20/1 Odds correct at 0850 GMT (23/12/25)