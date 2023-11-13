Feeling content, confident and in arguably the best form of his Manchester United career, Marcus Rashford's blistering recent output has been an immense source of positivity for the Red Devils.

Having enjoyed an excellent World Cup with England, Rashford's impressively translated his form at international level over to his efforts with Man Utd, as he's scored five goals in his last five matches to emphatically stamp his mark. "In terms of performances, it's probably the best that I've been so I feel good on the pitch," the resurgent Rashford told ITV. "I'm getting into positions and areas to score goals. If I keep creating chances, I feel like I'll keep scoring. "That's the aim, that's why we do what we do and why we work so hard. We want to be in finals and the biggest games. Ultimately, we want to win silverware and a trophy. Hopefully this season we get a chance to do that."

Relishing working under the tactically sophisticated Erik ten Hag, and certainly one of the keys behind United's sensational run of form, that's seen them win 10 of their last 11 matches, it was interesting to hear the Dutchman give most of the credit to his attacker. "It is himself [the reason why he is flourishing this season]. He has the skills, I am supporting him, I am motivating him, that is clear," Ten Hag insisted. "I think I put him in the right position on the pitch, but to be fair he can play across the whole frontline and in some cases behind. We can use him also as a tactical weapon, and he is scoring from every position. "If he keeps this focus, I am convinced he will score even more goals. If he keeps investing in training, investing in the games, I'm sure - I'm convinced - he can keep the goals coming in this run." Adaptability is key Able to play both centrally and out wide and well versed at rotating positions during games, this flexibility and adaptability has meant defences struggle to have reference points or settle into a pattern of how best to combat him. The fact he's such a master at timing and directing his blisteringly fast runs in behind and is so awake to vacant spaces sees him provide the ball holder with a fantastic option while stretching defences vertically. Alert to gaps between defenders, when stoppers are preoccupied, if he can expose a marker on their blindside and adept at tailoring his runs, this has seen him occupy ideal areas to be a wonderful outlet inside the box and to latch onto through balls over the top.

On top of the aforementioned, it's been a joy to watch his elite finishing coming to the fore, as he's expertly taking his chances and showcasing what a handy repertoire of finishes he has to find the back of the net. Clinical, assured and instinctive, there's been much to admire about his aptitude here, which has seen him look like scoring every time he's in range.

Helped massively by his team playing so brilliantly and enjoying more and better quality possession, this, in combination with the excellent relationships he's formed with his colleagues (especially Bruno Fernandes) and his enhanced self-belief, has amplified his menace. As a result of United's improved play, they're creating better and higher quality opportunities for him and putting more pressure on opponents both in transition and in methodical build up, which has elevated his threat even more. Subsequently finding more spaces to operate in, able to take more shots and ruthlessly exploit weaknesses of opponents, it's been a joy to watch him in full flight and dismantling opponents at will. His game changing impact has also extended to his creative passing, for his chance generating skills have been on full display as well, with his crossing, cutbacks and through balls particularly catching the eye.

Proving a major handful on the dribble too, the electric Rashford has been very effective at beating opponents using his pace, shimmies and razor sharp changes of pace and direction, as he's smartly gained territory, drawn out opponents and gained separation to execute his actions. Nigh on impossible to stop when playing like this, it's been nothing short of impressive watching the game changing Rashford flexing his muscles, especially considering his struggles last season. Stats show superb form Indeed, the fact he's already bagged 13 goals and six assists this season compared to the lowly five goals and two assists he mustered last term aptly indicates what a rejuvenated figure he's cutting. “It’s more about bringing him in the right position — he has to do it — but make sure as a team we create spaces so he’s coming as a strength,” noted Ten Hag. "Marcus is doing really well, but also is the team to get the right shape so he can bring his strengths in and then he’s unstoppable with his speed, with his dribbles, with his directness.” By the numbers so far, it’s admirable how well he fares when compared with Liverpool star Mohamed Salah, in a range of metrics, with him notably holding the ascendancy in terms of goals per 90, shots per 90, shots on target percentage, dribbles per 90, successful attacking actions per 90, offensive duels per 90 and accurate passes into the penalty area per 90.

