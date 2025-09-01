Marc Guehi next club odds: Liverpool 4/9 to land Crystal Palace defender

Liverpool find themselves priced at 4/9 to complete the signing of Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi on deadline day.

The centre-back has been linked with a switch to Anfield throughout the summer and the bookmakers expect a deal to go through on Monday. Arne Slot's side have been very active in the transfer window already with Florian Wirtz commanding a British transfer record fee from Bayer Leverkusen. And they look set to break that once again with the addition of Alexander Isak from Newcastle.

Marc Guehi to sign for before September 2 2025 (odds via Sky Bet) Liverpool - 4/9

Not to sign or agree a contract with any other club - 2/1 Odds correct at 0935 BST (01/09/25)

Focus has since shifted to improving their defensive line. Giovanni Leoni signed from Parma but the 18-year-old will be viewed as a prospect for the future rather than seeing consistent game time now. Despite the expectation of a move on Monday, Palace boss Oliver Glasner made clear his intentions to keep his captain after Sunday's 3-0 win over Aston Villa. "There is no deal," Glasner said.

A wholesome response from Marc Guéhi on how much Crystal Palace means to him ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rz8T7XQZNR — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 31, 2025

"We can decide, he is our player and under contract. We can decide. It is up to us. The only one who decides if Marc has to stay is our chairman. "Our fans deserve to have the best players available. If we don't sell Marc, he will accept it. He loves Crystal Palace and the team. "We have to keep if we want to play a successful season." Sky Bet go 2/1 that Guehi remains a Palace player following the deadline.