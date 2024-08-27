Sporting Life
Manuel Ugarte

Manuel Ugarte: Manchester United agree £50million deal with PSG

By Sporting Life
10:50 · TUE August 27, 2024

Manchester United have reached an agreement in principle to sign Paris St Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte.

The 23-year-old Uruguay international is understood to be on the verge of joining United for €50million (£42.2m), with up to €10m (£8.4m) in add-ons.

The move would mark the latest in a string of summer arrivals for boss Erik ten Hag, who has already strengthened his squad this window with the additions of Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs de Ligt.

Following reports on Tuesday that he was travelling to Manchester for his medical ahead of the transfer, Ugarte took to X to post a teasing eyes-open emoji.

Ugarte began his career in his homeland with CA Fenix and spent two seasons with Sporting Lisbon before moving to the French capital in 2023.

He made 25 appearances in Ligue 1 last season, helping PSG secure the title and the Coupe de France, as well as featuring eight times in the Champions League.

Ugarte also impressed at this year’s Copa America, in which Uruguay finished third, and was named in CONMEBOL’s Best XI for the tournament.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

