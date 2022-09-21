Germany’s Manuel Neuer and Leon Goretzka look set to miss next week’s Nations League clash with England after testing positive for Covid-19.

The German Football Association (DFB) has announced veteran goalkeeper Neuer and midfielder Goretzka, both of Bayern Munich, have been isolated and will leave the team hotel. Germany host Hungary in Leipzig on Friday before travelling to Wembley to face England next Monday. Hoffenheim keeper Oliver Baumann has been called up as a replacement and further cover will be announced in due course.