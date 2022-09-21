Sporting Life
Manuel Neuer and Leon Goretzka out of England game after positive Covid tests
By Sporting Life
14:05 · WED September 21, 2022

Germany’s Manuel Neuer and Leon Goretzka look set to miss next week’s Nations League clash with England after testing positive for Covid-19.

The German Football Association (DFB) has announced veteran goalkeeper Neuer and midfielder Goretzka, both of Bayern Munich, have been isolated and will leave the team hotel.

Germany host Hungary in Leipzig on Friday before travelling to Wembley to face England next Monday.

Hoffenheim keeper Oliver Baumann has been called up as a replacement and further cover will be announced in due course.

A statement from the DFB read: “Leon Goretzka (27) and Manuel Neuer (36) tested positive for the Coronavirus on Wednesday morning.

“Both national players from FC Bayern München were isolated, and will leave the team hotel. Due to a positive coronavirus test within one of the players’ private circles, the medical team conducted a rapid antigen test on the whole national team.

“All members of the coaching staff and the team are required to test negative before travelling. Confirmed contacts of both players will be tested daily.”

