Manu Kone next club odds: Chelsea clear favourites to complete deadline day move

Chelsea are the clear 2/9 favourites to complete the signing of Roma midfielder Manu Kone on deadline day.

Premier League clubs have until 11pm on Tuesday to conclude any deals, with this summer being yet another busy one for the Blues in the market. They've welcomed 11 new faces with the headline being the £117million capture of Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa. Crystal Palace's Maxence Lacroix put pen-to-paper after the two clubs agreed on a £52million deal, while wing-back Marco Palestra (Atalanta) also arrived for £43million.

Manu Kone to sign for before September 2 2026 (via Sky Bet) Chelsea - 2/9

Roma - 13/10

Liverpool - 17/2

Real Madrid - 9/1

Manchester City - 9/1 Odds correct at 09:35 BST (01/09/26)

But it appears they're not done there, with Sky Bet putting them well clear in the race to sign the French midfielder Kone. Reports indicate the player and his potential new club have agreed personal terms as they search for a replacement for Enzo Fernandez - he could join Manchester City on deadline day. Kone's known for his ability on the ball, with passing and dribbling among the skills which could be included in his strengths category. He netted two goals and contributed a further three assists in 29 appearances in Italy's Serie A last season.