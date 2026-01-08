Manchester United vs Brighton predictions, tips, best bets and FA Cup preview

The game finished 2-2 thanks to a moment of brilliance from Jaidon Anthony but again some shocking defensive play was on display to allow him the space, with United's main issue continuing to be keeping teams out.

Despite the result, it was a decent performance from Darren Fletcher's first game in interim charge of Manchester United . They out-shot an admittedly poor Burnley 30-7, fired 10 shots on target to one, and won the xG battle 2.55 to 0.24.

The Red Devils have kept just two, yes two, clean sheets in 23 games across all competitions this season, and now welcome a good Brighton side who will be buoyed by a good point against Manchester City in midweek.

For some reason, Manchester United are odds-on 10/11 to win this game in 90 minutes, and I think that's way too short for a team who have won just one of their last six games and just one of their last five home games, with some miserable performances in there.

So we should once again trust BRIGHTON, and back them in the DOUBLE CHANCE market at the same 10/11 price, with this bet a winner if the Seagulls avoid defeat in 90 minutes.

While United do pack a punch in attack, we can't escape how bad they are at the back, and it's these sorts of games Brighton tend to thrive, when facing sides who open up and have a go at them, which in turn allows them space in transition.

I wouldn't put anyone off the away win in 90 minutes at 11/4 either.

Fabian Hurzeler's side made it to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup last season, with the Seagulls taking this competition seriously, so we should expect the same again this season meaning a strong XI is likely.

That will mean DIEGO GOMEZ once again starts, and he looks overpriced TO SCORE ANYTIME at 9/2.