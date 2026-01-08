Manchester United vs Brighton predictions, tips, best bets and FA Cup preview

Football betting tips: FA Cup
2pts Brighton or Draw double chance at 10/11 (bet365)
1pt Deigo Gomez to score anytime at 9/2 (General)
Kick-off: Sunday, 16:30 GMT
TV: TNT Sports 1
Live odds, form and stats
Despite the result, it was a decent performance from Darren Fletcher's first game in interim charge of Manchester United. They out-shot an admittedly poor Burnley 30-7, fired 10 shots on target to one, and won the xG battle 2.55 to 0.24.
The game finished 2-2 thanks to a moment of brilliance from Jaidon Anthony but again some shocking defensive play was on display to allow him the space, with United's main issue continuing to be keeping teams out.
The Red Devils have kept just two, yes two, clean sheets in 23 games across all competitions this season, and now welcome a good Brighton side who will be buoyed by a good point against Manchester City in midweek.
For some reason, Manchester United are odds-on 10/11 to win this game in 90 minutes, and I think that's way too short for a team who have won just one of their last six games and just one of their last five home games, with some miserable performances in there.
So we should once again trust BRIGHTON, and back them in the DOUBLE CHANCE market at the same 10/11 price, with this bet a winner if the Seagulls avoid defeat in 90 minutes.
While United do pack a punch in attack, we can't escape how bad they are at the back, and it's these sorts of games Brighton tend to thrive, when facing sides who open up and have a go at them, which in turn allows them space in transition.
I wouldn't put anyone off the away win in 90 minutes at 11/4 either.
Fabian Hurzeler's side made it to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup last season, with the Seagulls taking this competition seriously, so we should expect the same again this season meaning a strong XI is likely.
That will mean DIEGO GOMEZ once again starts, and he looks overpriced TO SCORE ANYTIME at 9/2.
The Paraguayan has scored eight times in 22 appearances this season, averaging 0.36 xG per 90, a figure only bettered by Danny Welbeck (0.58) among Brighton players to have played 600 or more minutes.
The fact he is seen as the sixth most likely Brighton scorer therefore doesn't add up, and he should be backed to find the net again, especially with him playing in a more advanced role of late, playing as the attacking midfielder in four of the last five outings.
Odds correct at 13:00 GMT (09/01/26)
More from Sporting Life
- Fixtures, results and live scores
- Home of This Week's Acca
- Football and other sports tips
- Download the Sporting Life app
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.