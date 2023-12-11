Manchester United vs Bayern Munich betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

2pts Harry Kane to score anytime at 23/20 (General)
1pt e.w. Leon Goretzka to score first at 22/1 (Sky Bet 1/3 1-99)
It's out of Manchester United's hands as they enter the final matchday of the group stage.
Victory here may not be enough as any winning outcome in Copenhagen v Galatasaray would prevent them achieving a top-two finish.
Bayern may be through but a strong side is expected here. A 5-1 hammering away at Eintracht Frankfurt has left Thomas Tuchel desperate for his side to find their rhythm again.
Which United team turns up here is anyone's guess. The fact that they are even in this situation is enough to accurately sum up their campaign so far.
I'm going for a similar method to the one I had when HARRY KANE was at Tottenham.
Often in 'big games', Kane's price would, as expected, drift significantly enough to make it interesting for involvement. It's no different on Tuesday night.
At 23/20 with a few bookmakers, KANE TO SCORE ANYTIME may look the obvious play, but it is the value one.
The England captain's spell in Bavaria has started in superb fashion, with 22 goals scored, alongside a further seven assists contributed, in 19 games across all competitions.
Four of those goals have come in this competition - scoring in three of their five outings. With Bayern expected to go strong, Kane can deliver at the prices available.
And to go back to another old favourite of mine, I'm willing to gamble on an each-way play at 22/1 for LEON GORETZKA TO SCORE FIRST.
The midfielder has netted twice in the Bundesliga this season and the current price range is one worth getting involved with. We expect to see him around the 3/1 or 7/2 marker for a goal anytime usually.
Goretzka has posted two or more shots in nine of his 11 league outings this season, with three or more coming in five of those. Across his last five in Germany's top-flight, he's returned 14 efforts towards goal.
We've already discussed these two players and their potential for a goal. Yet, if that feels like too much of an ask, backing them for efforts on target comes out at above 4/1.
Kane averaged 4.3 shots per Bundesliga game this season while Goretzka is at 2.5. In terms of on target, the averages are at 2.2 and 0.7.
Manchester United still have a few first team injury issues to deal with.
Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez and Mason Mount are all still sidelined through injury, while Jadon Sancho remains unavailable for selection.
Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford have both been battling with illness.
Bayern will be without the services of centre-back Matthijs de Ligt, with winger Serge Gnabry joining him in missing the trip to Old Trafford.
Manchester United XI: Onana; Dalot, Maguire, Evans, Shaw; Mainoo, McTominay; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Höjlund.
Bayern Munich XI: Neuer; Laimer, Upamecano, Kim, Guerreiro; Kimmich, Goretzka; Coman, Musiala, Sané; Kane.
Odds correct at 1625 GMT (11/12/23)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.