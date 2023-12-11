Manchester United vs Bayern Munich betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

It's out of Manchester United's hands as they enter the final matchday of the group stage. Victory here may not be enough as any winning outcome in Copenhagen v Galatasaray would prevent them achieving a top-two finish. Bayern may be through but a strong side is expected here. A 5-1 hammering away at Eintracht Frankfurt has left Thomas Tuchel desperate for his side to find their rhythm again. Which United team turns up here is anyone's guess. The fact that they are even in this situation is enough to accurately sum up their campaign so far. What are the best bets? I'm going for a similar method to the one I had when HARRY KANE was at Tottenham.

Often in 'big games', Kane's price would, as expected, drift significantly enough to make it interesting for involvement. It's no different on Tuesday night. At 23/20 with a few bookmakers, KANE TO SCORE ANYTIME may look the obvious play, but it is the value one. CLICK HERE to back Harry Kane to score anytime with Sky Bet The England captain's spell in Bavaria has started in superb fashion, with 22 goals scored, alongside a further seven assists contributed, in 19 games across all competitions. Four of those goals have come in this competition - scoring in three of their five outings. With Bayern expected to go strong, Kane can deliver at the prices available. And to go back to another old favourite of mine, I'm willing to gamble on an each-way play at 22/1 for LEON GORETZKA TO SCORE FIRST. CLICK HERE to back Leon Goretzka to score first with Sky Bet The midfielder has netted twice in the Bundesliga this season and the current price range is one worth getting involved with. We expect to see him around the 3/1 or 7/2 marker for a goal anytime usually.

Goretzka has posted two or more shots in nine of his 11 league outings this season, with three or more coming in five of those. Across his last five in Germany's top-flight, he's returned 14 efforts towards goal.

We've already discussed these two players and their potential for a goal. Yet, if that feels like too much of an ask, backing them for efforts on target comes out at above 4/1. Kane averaged 4.3 shots per Bundesliga game this season while Goretzka is at 2.5. In terms of on target, the averages are at 2.2 and 0.7.

Team news

Manchester United are without Mason Mount

Manchester United still have a few first team injury issues to deal with. Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez and Mason Mount are all still sidelined through injury, while Jadon Sancho remains unavailable for selection. Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford have both been battling with illness. Bayern will be without the services of centre-back Matthijs de Ligt, with winger Serge Gnabry joining him in missing the trip to Old Trafford.

Predicted line-ups Manchester United XI: Onana; Dalot, Maguire, Evans, Shaw; Mainoo, McTominay; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Höjlund. Bayern Munich XI: Neuer; Laimer, Upamecano, Kim, Guerreiro; Kimmich, Goretzka; Coman, Musiala, Sané; Kane.

Match facts Defeat for Manchester United would see them finish bottom of their UEFA Champions League group. There have been just three instances of a Premier League side finishing bottom of their group – Blackburn in 1995-96, Man City in 2012-13 and Man Utd themselves in 2005-06.

Manchester United have won one of their last four home UEFA Champions League matches (D1 L2), their most recent game at Old Trafford against FC København. They lost on MD2 against Galatasaray but haven’t lost two home group stage games in a season since 1996-97, when they lost to Fenerbahçe and Juventus.

Bayern Munich are unbeaten in their last 19 away UEFA Champions League group stage games (W17 D2) and have won their last eight away group games in a row, both record runs by a team in Champions League history.

Only Royal Antwerp (15) have conceded more goals in the UEFA Champions League than Manchester United this season (14). No Premier League side has ever conceded 15+ goals in a single group stage of the competition before.

Bayern Munich are unbeaten in 39 UEFA Champions League group stage games (W35 D4), since a 3-0 loss at Paris Saint-Germain in 2017-18. Their 0-0 draw with FC København last time out was the only time they’ve failed to score in this run, and ended a 17-game winning streak in the group stages.

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane has been involved in nine goals in his last 11 appearances against Manchester United in all competitions (5 goals, 4 assists), while at Old Trafford he has scored four goals and assisted two more in his last five games there. No English player has ever scored at Old Trafford in the Champions League for anyone other than Manchester United.

Rasmus Højlund has scored five goals in five games for Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League this season. If he finds the net in this outing, it will be the most goals scored by a player in their debut campaign in the competition for the Red Devils since Ruud van Nistelrooy in 2001-02 (10).