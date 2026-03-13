Manchester United vs Aston Villa tips, predictions, best bets and Premier League preview

Football betting tips: Premier League No bets advised Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: Sunday, 14:00 GMT TV: Sky Sports Main Event Live odds, form and stats

This is a fascinating game given the positions of both sides in the Premier League table. It doesn't feel a great one to bet on though. Manchester United's form under Michael Carrick has shot them back into Champions League contention while the days of talking about Villa as title contenders is long gone - 16 points the difference between them and Arsenal at the top. Recent form has been a serious problem for Unai Emery's side. Victory over Lille in the Europa League on Thursday night brought an end to their four-game winless run, three of which had been defeats. They were well beaten by Chelsea across that period while bottom club Wolves also secured three points. Leeds nearly did the same at Villa Park had it not been for a late Tammy Abraham equaliser.

Aston Villa have been struggling for form

It goes some way to explaining why they're 7/2 outsiders for victory here. Usually, that would be a price worth consideration with Villa but then usually, we wouldn't be seeing a price like this. Recent form has been a concern and they're in the middle of a two-legged European affair. You wonder if they hit a point this season where that becomes the sole focus. And United have been good, really good, under Michael Carrick, although he did inherit a situation where the bar was very low. Old Trafford has become a fortress (cliché) in his short spell at the helm with four wins from four and at least two goals scored by the hosts in each of those.

Manchester United are improved under Michael Carrick

Villa have largely been good in away games this season considering average league performances but then we have to factor in their recent stumble in results. Perhaps if I really wanted a way into the game I'd consider the away win at small stakes because, over the long term, we know what a quality outfit they are with a genuinely elite manager. But I'm not quite comfortable enough to do it, with cards and corners lines also a tad too high for my liking. The respective styles don't exactly play into a game which suggests all-action. NO BET is the approach here with plenty of other games taking place on Sunday.