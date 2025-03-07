Manchester United vs Arsenal tips, best bets, preview and BuildABet

The level of straw clutching that took place after Thursday night's Europa League draw away to a mid-table La Liga team says a lot about just how far Manchester United have fallen, and just how forgettable their season has been. There were certainly positives to take from the 1-1 secured in San Sebastien, with United following an utterly forgettable first half by impressing for the opening 25 minutes of the second, taking a deserved lead only for a harsh penalty decision to hand Real Sociedad both a route back into the game and some much-needed momentum. It leaves that round-of-16 tie, United's only feasible route into European competition next term, neatly poised, calling into question just how much of a priority Sunday's visit of Arsenal can really be for Ruben Amorim as he manages an injury-hit squad.

A full XI of first-team players were missing in midweek, and while there is a hope Harry Maguire and Manuel Ugarte may be back available, that would hardly be the game-changing news that breathes life into their prospects of giving the Gunners a run for their money at Old Trafford. Which is why, dull as it may be, we really ought to be keeping this one simple.

What are the best bets?

ARSENAL TO WIN at 3/4 is advised, with ARSENAL TO WIN AND OVER 1.5 GOALS also taken at 13/10 for those looking for a slightly bigger price. CLICK HERE to back Arsenal with Sky Bet With so much being made of Mikel Arteta's lack of forward options, winning 7-1 at PSV with a makeshift centre-forward flanked by a 17-year-old rookie and a 30-year-old understudy was some riposte. The Gunners have had two days' more recovery than United and are safe in the knowledge that next week's second leg is a complete dead rubber, handing them even greater advantage than they already had by simply being the far superior team.

Team news