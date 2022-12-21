Sporting Life
Fred celebrates a goal for Manchester United

Manchester United v Nottingham Forest tips: Premier League best bets and preview

By James Cantrill
16:06 · FRI December 23, 2022

Manchester United restart their Premier League campaign with the visit of Nottingham Forest. James Cantrill previews the game.

Football betting tips: Premier League

2pts Manchester United to win -1 Handicap at 10/11 (Sky Bet)

Manchester United return to top flight action on Tuesday evening and face Premier League new boys Nottingham Forest.

Despite not playing in the league for over a month, Erik Tan Haag has a lot of injuries to content with, the majority of which in central defence.

World Cup finalists, Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane, are unavailable for this one.

Axel Tuanzebe is a long-term absentee and Harry Maguire was out with an illness for the Red Devils Carabao Cup victory over Burnley last Wednesday.

If the latter remains unavailable, Casemiro may have to drop in alongside Victor Lindelof at the heart of the hosts defence, a role he has played before at Real Madrid.

Even with this CB shortage, Manchester United are heavy favourites here and rightly so.

Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Tuesday

TV Channel: Amazon Prime

Man Utd 2/7 | Draw 9/2 | Nottingham Forest 19/2

Our football tipsters had a wonderful 2022 for both domestic and World Cup winners

Pre-World Cup break, Nottingham Forest had appeared to turn a corner, picking up eight points from seven games to lift them off of the foot of the table and keeping clean sheets in 43% of their games over that period.

A 1-0 victory as the Tricky Trees hosted Liverpool the stand out result, though that does look an anomaly when it comes to their games against the 'big six.'

In games away at the current top three, Arsenal, Manchester City and Newcastle, Steve Cooper's side did not pick up a single point, loosing by an aggregate score line of 13-0 and generating an xG of just 1.67.

They were also beaten 0-2 when Tottenham came to the City Ground.

With this in mind, taking MANCHESTER UNITED with a -1 HANDICAP at a shade under evens looks like a great play here, this is a bet that has clicked in each of Forest's trips to the top sides.

It is also worth noting Cooper has injury issues of his own to contend with, as many as seven first team regulars could miss this one.

Dean Henderson is ineligible against his parent club, he ranks 4th in the division for saves made (50) and next choice Wayne Hennessey is a considerable downgrade.

Manchester United v Nottingham Forest best bets and score prediction

  • 2pts Manchester United to win -1 Handicap at 10/11 (Sky Bet)

Score prediction: Manchester United 3-0 Nottingham Forest (Sky Bet odds: 7/1)

Odds correct at 1530 GMT (21/12/22)

Premier League restart
ALSO READ: Our outright preview ahead of the Premier League RESTART

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS