Manchester United restart their Premier League campaign with the visit of Nottingham Forest. James Cantrill previews the game.

Football betting tips: Premier League 2pts Manchester United to win -1 Handicap at 10/11 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Manchester United return to top flight action on Tuesday evening and face Premier League new boys Nottingham Forest. Despite not playing in the league for over a month, Erik Tan Haag has a lot of injuries to content with, the majority of which in central defence. World Cup finalists, Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane, are unavailable for this one. Axel Tuanzebe is a long-term absentee and Harry Maguire was out with an illness for the Red Devils Carabao Cup victory over Burnley last Wednesday. If the latter remains unavailable, Casemiro may have to drop in alongside Victor Lindelof at the heart of the hosts defence, a role he has played before at Real Madrid. Even with this CB shortage, Manchester United are heavy favourites here and rightly so.

Pre-World Cup break, Nottingham Forest had appeared to turn a corner, picking up eight points from seven games to lift them off of the foot of the table and keeping clean sheets in 43% of their games over that period. A 1-0 victory as the Tricky Trees hosted Liverpool the stand out result, though that does look an anomaly when it comes to their games against the 'big six.' In games away at the current top three, Arsenal, Manchester City and Newcastle, Steve Cooper's side did not pick up a single point, loosing by an aggregate score line of 13-0 and generating an xG of just 1.67. They were also beaten 0-2 when Tottenham came to the City Ground. With this in mind, taking MANCHESTER UNITED with a -1 HANDICAP at a shade under evens looks like a great play here, this is a bet that has clicked in each of Forest's trips to the top sides. CLICK HERE to back Manchester United -1 with Sky Bet It is also worth noting Cooper has injury issues of his own to contend with, as many as seven first team regulars could miss this one. Dean Henderson is ineligible against his parent club, he ranks 4th in the division for saves made (50) and next choice Wayne Hennessey is a considerable downgrade.

Manchester United v Nottingham Forest best bets and score prediction 2pts Manchester United to win -1 Handicap at 10/11 (Sky Bet) Score prediction: Manchester United 3-0 Nottingham Forest (Sky Bet odds: 7/1) Odds correct at 1530 GMT (21/12/22)