Manchester United welcome an in form Newcastle on Sunday. Jake Osgathorpe previews the game, selecting his best bets.

We could be in for a treat on Sunday at Old Trafford as two attack-minded teams go head to head. Goals have flowed in recent Manchester United matches, and this season their games are seeing 3.5 goals on average, that is mainly due to their defensive issues, which do remain a real problem despite five wins from six league games. Erik ten Hag's side have allowed 1.62 xGA per game, and a potent Newcastle team should have no problems creating chances here.

The Magpies have looked excellent this term, and are posting impressive underlying numbers overall (2.10 xGF, 1.38 xGA per game) and away from home. On the road, Eddie Howe's side boast a positive xGD, something we don't usually see from many - if any - teams other than the big six (1.63 xGF, 1.30 xGA per game). They will be a real threat, and it is likely we see them play with a no fear attitude, which could lead to a goal laden game. Both attacks possess real quality, and both defences look vulnerable, so backing BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE AND OVER 2.5 GOALS appeals. CLICK HERE to back Both Teams to Score and Over 2.5 Goals with Sky Bet The Overs has landed in 75% of United games this season and 50% of Newcastle away games, while BTTS has hit in 63% of United games and 67% Newcastle games.

A smaller play is recommended in backing DIOGO DALOT TO BE CARDED at a fairly big price of 3/1. CLICK HERE to back Diogo Dalot to be carded with Sky Bet The Portuguese full-back has already been cautioned four times this season, and will more than likely be tasked with a one-on-one battle against Allan Saint-Maximin, the league's trickiest winger. So far this season, Saint Maximin has seen his opponents booked very often. In gameweek one, both Neco Williams and Joe Worrall were carded. Gameweek two saw Solly March enter the referee's notebook. In gameweek three John Stones was booked for a foul on ASM, and in gameweek four Nelson Semedo was cautioned. The French wide-man came off the bench last wee for 12 minutes so can be forgiven for not getting his opposite number booked, but should he start here, Diogo Dalot, who already has a poor disciplinary record, could be added to ASM's list.

