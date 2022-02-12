Liam Kelly previews Manchester United's hosting of Brighton at Old Trafford, expecting another fast start from Ralf Rangnick's side.

Manchester United's top-four hopes have taken a hit in the past week, drawing 1-1 with Burnley and Southampton after holding a deserved lead in both games. Those two Premier League matches followed the disappointing dumping out of the FA Cup at the hands of Middlesbrough, which came in a comparable manner, missing chances to put the game to bed before allowing the opposition to draw level. Up against an in-form Brighton side, it's worth betting on a similar outcome at Old Trafford on Tuesday night given how United's games are following a pattern.

The odds-on about Manchester United to win the game seems a bit risky considering the hosts are finding it difficult to finish off matches in their current guise, perhaps still adjusting to the Ralf Rangnick style. Contrary to recent criticism, Rangnick has gradually improved United, so Brighton's price doesn't make too much appeal either. Instead, backing MANCHESTER TO WIN THE FIRST HALF at 7/5 is a smart play. CLICK HERE to back Manchester United to win the first half with Sky Bet United held the lead after 45 minutes in all of their last three, dominating Middlesbrough, Burnley (HT xG: BUR 0.00 - 1.14 MUN) and Southampton (HT xG: MUN 1.50 - 0.42 SOU) before the break. Betting on Rangnick's side to start well yet again is a solid selection at odds-against.

Brighton are in strong form, however, so it won't be easy. Graham Potter's side ended their string of 1-1 Premier League draws with an excellent 2-0 victory over Watford last time out (xG: WAT 0.60 - 2.12 BHA) deservedly gaining three points that lifted them up to ninth place in the table. There is a real tenacity about the Seagulls this season, who hold a typically stern defence, averaging 1.17 expected goals against (xGA) per game in the league. We can safely assume that Brighton can stay in the game if they cede a first half advantage, which makes HT/FT MANCHESTER UNITED/DRAW of interest at a juicy price of 16/1. CLICK HERE to back HT/FT Manchester United/Draw with Sky Bet United's new approach is obviously a slow process to get right, so they could once again be vulnerable when tiring in the second half. It's worth chancing that their recent pattern in matches continues, especially at big odds.

