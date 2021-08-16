The decision was made following a coronavirus outbreak among United’s squad and backroom staff.

“The health of players and staff is our priority,” read a statement on United’s website.

“Given the number of players and support staff having to isolate due to Covid-19, the club had no option other than to request the match be rearranged.”

Training operations at the club’s Carrington training complex have been suspended for “a short period” to help reduce the risk of further transmission.

It is understood that United boss Ralf Rangnick had just nine first-team players available for Tuesday’s match with Brentford because of Covid isolation and injury.

That figure had reduced to seven ahead of the scheduled weekend clash with the Seagulls.