Brentford head to Old Trafford looking to add to the recent woes of Manchester United. Liam Kelly previews Monday Night Football, selecting a best bet for the game.

Football betting tips: Premier League 1pt Brentford Draw No Bet at 13/5 (BetVictor) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

If Ralf Rangnick's comments prior to the Chelsea match weren't enough, Manchester United's dire display against the Blues was sufficient evidence to rule them out of the top-four race. A typically thunderous Cristiano Ronaldo strike may have rescued a point for United, but Thursday night's performance was that of a team desperate to get to the end of the campaign. Facing one of the in-form teams in the Premier League is not what United would like on the short turnaround, then.

Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Monday TV Channel: Sky Sports Main Event Manchester United 8/11 | Draw 14/5 | Brentford 18/5

Brentford have gained 16 points from a possible 21 in their last seven matches, making the odds-on price about the home side winning at Old Trafford a difficult bet to consider. That alone implies value on the opposite occurring. Not only have the Bees been busy collecting points, but their performances have been nothing short of exceptional recently, perhaps unlucky not to beat Tottenham in a 0-0 draw last weekend (xG: BRE 1.62 - 0.58 TOT). An average of 1.97 expected goals for (xGF) and 1.10 expected goals against (xGA) across their last seven fixtures is a solid pointer in the direction that Brentford are heading at the moment, a run of form that has vaulted them from relegation candidates to top-half hopefuls.

Brentford's 10-game rolling xG averages in the 2021/22 Premier League season

In view of only Thomas Frank's side's form, the visitors look a good bet to take something from the game. I wouldn't put anyone off backing them to gain at least a point at a best price of 6/5, but it might pay to be bold here and back BRENTFORD in the DRAW NO BET market (13/5). CLICK HERE to back Brentford Draw No Bet with Sky Bet Add in the fact that United appear to be a shell of a team at the minute, posting almost polar opposite rolling xG trendlines this term, and it's not difficult to land on a selection that has Rangnick's side struggling again.

The distraction of their now interim manager and future consultant taking the Austria national team job will only serve to de-motivate a squad that needs no further invitation to do so. Brentford have no such distractions, a clear focus on who they are as a team and the goals they set themselves. Consequently, they could again trouble a 'Big Six' club, a trait the Bees have been particularly skilled at this season.

Manchester United v Brentford best bets and score prediction 1pt Brentford Draw No Bet at 13/5 (BetVictor) Score prediction: Manchester United 1-2 Brentford (Sky Bet odds: 12/1) Odds correct at 1600 BST (29/04/21)