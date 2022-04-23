Brentford head to Old Trafford looking to add to the recent woes of Manchester United. Liam Kelly previews Monday Night Football, selecting a best bet for the game.
1pt Brentford Draw No Bet at 13/5 (BetVictor)
If Ralf Rangnick's comments prior to the Chelsea match weren't enough, Manchester United's dire display against the Blues was sufficient evidence to rule them out of the top-four race.
A typically thunderous Cristiano Ronaldo strike may have rescued a point for United, but Thursday night's performance was that of a team desperate to get to the end of the campaign.
Facing one of the in-form teams in the Premier League is not what United would like on the short turnaround, then.
Brentford have gained 16 points from a possible 21 in their last seven matches, making the odds-on price about the home side winning at Old Trafford a difficult bet to consider.
That alone implies value on the opposite occurring.
Not only have the Bees been busy collecting points, but their performances have been nothing short of exceptional recently, perhaps unlucky not to beat Tottenham in a 0-0 draw last weekend (xG: BRE 1.62 - 0.58 TOT).
An average of 1.97 expected goals for (xGF) and 1.10 expected goals against (xGA) across their last seven fixtures is a solid pointer in the direction that Brentford are heading at the moment, a run of form that has vaulted them from relegation candidates to top-half hopefuls.
In view of only Thomas Frank's side's form, the visitors look a good bet to take something from the game.
I wouldn't put anyone off backing them to gain at least a point at a best price of 6/5, but it might pay to be bold here and back BRENTFORD in the DRAW NO BET market (13/5).
Add in the fact that United appear to be a shell of a team at the minute, posting almost polar opposite rolling xG trendlines this term, and it's not difficult to land on a selection that has Rangnick's side struggling again.
The distraction of their now interim manager and future consultant taking the Austria national team job will only serve to de-motivate a squad that needs no further invitation to do so.
Brentford have no such distractions, a clear focus on who they are as a team and the goals they set themselves. Consequently, they could again trouble a 'Big Six' club, a trait the Bees have been particularly skilled at this season.
Score prediction: Manchester United 1-2 Brentford (Sky Bet odds: 12/1)
Odds correct at 1600 BST (29/04/21)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.