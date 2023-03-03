Fresh from their coronation as Carabao Cup winners on Sunday, the resurgent Red Devils bagged two late goals through Alejandro Garnacho and Fred to send them into the last eight of the remaining domestic cup competition, meaning they continue to fight on three fronts.

Having navigated past Barcelona over two legs in the Europa League play-off round, Erik ten Hag is now set to field his charges against Real Betis, all the while keeping an eye on Manchester City and Arsenal as he eyes an outside tilt at the Premier League title.

No more margin for error in Premier League

Three wins on the bounce have seen Arsenal halt their slide, leaving United a whole 11 points behind with one game in hand.

While further slips for the Gunners cannot be ruled out, no further meetings between the pair means Erik ten Hag can ill afford setbacks.

A tally of 93 points saw Manchester City pip Liverpool to the title last season, though 86 points were enough for Pep Guardiola's men's romp to the summit the season prior.

If City and Arsenal keep a consistent run going, is not inconceivable that United will have to win all 14 of their remaining games in order to be in with a shout - with Liverpool keen to extinguish that hope at Anfield this Sunday.

But if they can pass that test, plus overcome Newcastle and Tottenham on the road in April, further wobbles could well be pounced upon.

Betis not on Barcelona's level