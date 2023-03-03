Wednesday night's dramatic late FA Cup win over West Ham saw Manchester United stay on course for an historic quadruple of trophies.
Fresh from their coronation as Carabao Cup winners on Sunday, the resurgent Red Devils bagged two late goals through Alejandro Garnacho and Fred to send them into the last eight of the remaining domestic cup competition, meaning they continue to fight on three fronts.
Having navigated past Barcelona over two legs in the Europa League play-off round, Erik ten Hag is now set to field his charges against Real Betis, all the while keeping an eye on Manchester City and Arsenal as he eyes an outside tilt at the Premier League title.
Three wins on the bounce have seen Arsenal halt their slide, leaving United a whole 11 points behind with one game in hand.
While further slips for the Gunners cannot be ruled out, no further meetings between the pair means Erik ten Hag can ill afford setbacks.
A tally of 93 points saw Manchester City pip Liverpool to the title last season, though 86 points were enough for Pep Guardiola's men's romp to the summit the season prior.
If City and Arsenal keep a consistent run going, is not inconceivable that United will have to win all 14 of their remaining games in order to be in with a shout - with Liverpool keen to extinguish that hope at Anfield this Sunday.
But if they can pass that test, plus overcome Newcastle and Tottenham on the road in April, further wobbles could well be pounced upon.
While Real Betis have impressed over recent weeks, sliding together three wins on the spin to breathe down the necks of Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad - fourth and fifth in LaLiga - they looked less than convincing against Elche on Friday, needing a last-minute penalty to see off the strugglers having gone 3-0 down.
With Barcelona so expertly handled over two legs to reach the next stage of the Europa League, United should be entering their last-16 home tie next Thursday full of confidence - though Betis have won five of their six away games since the World Cup restart.
The Old Trafford faithful will already know their Europa League fate - and likely whether or not their Premier League title challenge is still alive - by the time Fulham visit in the FA Cup quarter-finals in mid-March.
Goals from Christian Eriksen and Garnacho earned the Red Devils all three points at Craven Cottage in November and fortunately, the international break is well-timed in that it breaks up the tie and the following Premier League match at Newcastle.
That said, the away trip to Brighton, postponed for the FA Cup game, will still have to be crammed into the schedule.
If United are still on track at this point, a remarkable Ten Hag turnaround could be on after a torrid start to the campaign. But at this moment, a lot of football stands between his team and the quadruple.