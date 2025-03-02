Manchester United out of FA Cup as Bernd Leno is Fulham hero in penalty shootout win

Manchester United’s FA Cup title defence came to an end at home to Fulham as Bernd Leno saved Victor Lindelof and Joshua Zirkzee’s spot-kicks to send Marco Silva’s men through to the quarter-finals on penalties.

The Red Devils reached the final in both seasons under Erik ten Hag, but Ruben Amorim’s stumbling side saw their dreams extinguished in the fifth round on Sunday as the Whites reached the final eight for the second time in three campaigns. Leno was Fulham’s hero as the goalkeeper produced a pair of saves in a 4-3 shootout win after an end-to-end encounter finished 1-1 after extra-time, with a home quarter-final against Crystal Palace the reward.

The holders are out 😲



Bernd Leno is the shootout hero for @FulhamFC!#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/1mICZ5tphe — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) March 2, 2025

Progress was particularly sweet given Silva was sent off along with Willian and Aleksandar Mitrovic during a minute of madness in a quarter-final collapse at Old Trafford two years ago. Calvin Bassey’s header in first-half stoppage-time gave Fulham the lead this time, only for Bruno Fernandes to delight frustrated United fans – and silence outspoken former skipper Roy Keane – with a great first-time equaliser. Both sides had chances to win the fifth-round tie before it reached penalties, when Leno denied Lindelof and Zirkzee to seal a famous Old Trafford win. The tie started with players emerging under banners protesting ticket pricing, with one reading ‘stop exploiting loyalty’ and another saying ‘£66, your debt not ours’ in reference to United’s mid-season ticket rises and the Glazers.

Try to spot Fulham match-winner Bernd Leno 😅 pic.twitter.com/lZvNfhIrEG — Premier League (@premierleague) March 2, 2025

The hosts began brightly and Fernandes tested Leno with an early snapshot, before out-of-sorts Rasmus Hojlund turned wide and Christian Eriksen saw an attempt to bend home stopped. But United lacked creativity and became sloppier, with Sasa Lukic wasting a great chance after being allowed to meet Alex Iwobi’s cross from close range as Fulham began to pose increasing problems. Zirkzee directed a Fernandes cross wide but it was Silva’s side that would strike the first blow in stoppage-time. Fernandes led disputes over the award of a corner that Andreas Pereira sent over from the right, with Rodrigo Muniz nodding on for Bassey to head home at the far post, sparking bedlam in the away end and boos at the break. Play was as flat as the atmosphere when the second period got under way, leading to early changes from Amorim and an enforced one for Silva as Emile Smith Rowe replaced hobbling Adama Traore. United’s continued meekly and their fans became frustrated, with Fernandes’ hopeful effort from distance the best they could muster. Leno comfortably held that attempt but opposite number Andre Onana, who has faced intense criticism recently, did far better when stopping a Smith Rowe strike. Hopeful cheers greeted Chio Obi’s introduction along with Casemiro, with the rejigged side soon relieved to see impressive Matthijs de Ligt block a Pereira attempt after wriggling past Lindelof. United were underwhelming but their captain’s quality brought parity in the 71st minute. Fernandes met Diogo Dalot’s cutback from the left with a smart left-footed shot that skipped past Leno to the delight of the United hordes.

Manchester United can always rely on Bruno Fernandes on the big occasion! ⚽️#BBCFootball #FACup pic.twitter.com/z4lcMyjyOU — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) March 2, 2025