Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
News
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Kobbie Mainoo celebrates his goal against Wolves

Manchester United Kobbie Mainoo called up to England squad

By Sporting Life
15:03 · TUE March 19, 2024

Manchester United teenager Kobbie Mainoo has been called up to the England squad for the upcoming friendlies against Brazil and Belgium.

The 18-year-old midfielder has been promoted into Gareth Southgate’s senior group for the first time having initially been named in the under-21s squad.

Mainoo, a former under-17 and under-19 international, has burst on to the scene at Old Trafford this season, racking up 20 appearances so far.

He joins the 25 other players who reported for duty at St George’s Park on Tuesday and will get the chance to stake a claim for a possible place in the squad for the summer’s European Championship.

Southgate has had the youngster on his radar for some time and recently said at February’s Nations League draw: “He’s doing brilliantly.

“I’m not certain he’s necessarily going to be a defensive midfielder, as such.

“He’s quite a progressive player but he’s had a fabulous start to his career and it will be good to monitor him as we go forward.”

Stockport-born Mainoo is also eligible for Ghana and their Football Association had previously expressed interest in calling him up.

The midfielder joined United as a nine-year-old and made his debut at the start of 2023 in a League Cup game with Charlton.

He has progressed at speed and, after overcoming an injury which derailed his pre-season, has often been a starter in Erik ten Hag’s starting XI.

Mainoo could make his debut when England play Brazil on Saturday or against Belgium on Tuesday.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo