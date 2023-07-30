Manchester United agree deal for Atalanta striker Rasmus Højlund

Having wrapped up the signings of Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount and Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana, a deal has been struck for the highly-rated 20-year-old.

United are understood to have agreed to pay £64million for the Denmark international, with a further £8million in add-ons.

Højlund has agreed terms on a five-year deal with the option of a further season.

Erik ten Hag made no secret of the need for attacking help after Wednesday’s 2-0 friendly loss to Real Madrid.

The Dutchman’s side failed to score from any of their 14 attempts under the NRG Stadium roof, an all too familiar tale given their problems taking opportunities last season, scoring just 58 goals from 70.6 expected goals (xG).