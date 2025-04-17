Manchester United 5-4 Lyon: Harry Maguire completes incredible Europa League comeback

Trailing the French side 4-2 with just six minutes of extra time remaining, Bruno Fernandes' penalty gave the Red Devils' hope of forcing a shootout.

With seconds of the additional 30 minutes to play substitute Kobbie Mainoo then curled home to seemingly send the tie to penalties.

But moments later, while still playing as an emergency centre-forward, Harry Maguire sent United into the last four by thumping home a trademark header at the back post.

As unlikely as victory had looked when, seemingly unperturbed by Corentin Tolisso's red card in the final minute of normal time, Alexandre Lacazette struck from the spot in the 109th minute to double the surprise extra-time lead Lyon had earned through Rayan Cherki, in truth this was a match United should have won at a canter.

Long before they were handed the golden opportunity of facing 10 players with the tie level at 4-4 on aggregate, they had raced into a 2-0 lead on the night courtesy of first-half goals from Manuel Ugarte and Diogo Dalot.

The Lyon duo of Tolisso and Nicolas Tagliafico found the net in the 71st and 77th minutes respectively to leave Old Trafford stunned into silence, but the United faithful would return deafening noise less than an hour later when Mainoo and then Maguire completed what was potentially the comeback of all comebacks, even for a club famed for leaving it late, especially in European competition.