Having gone top of the Premier League with victory at Turf Moor in January, talk of a title challenge had turned to the need to kickstart their Champions League qualification push by the end of a topsy-turvy year.

There remains plenty of work for Ralf Rangnick to do, but Thursday’s 3-1 win against an under-strength Burnley continued the unbeaten start to his interim stint and sent the side up to sixth heading into the new year.

United would have ended the calendar year outside the top six for the first time since 1989/90 had they not won at Old Trafford, but academy graduate McTominay seemed hell bent on getting them back to winning ways.