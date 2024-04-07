Sporting Life
Mo Salah: Liverpool forward scores from the spot at Old Trafford
Mo Salah: Liverpool forward scores from the spot at Old Trafford

Manchester United 2-2 Liverpool: Mo Salah penalty rescues point for Premier League title chasers

By Sporting Life
18:32 · SUN April 07, 2024

Manchester United dented bitter rivals Liverpool’s title hopes as Mohamed Salah’s late spot-kick salvaged a 2-2 draw in Jurgen Klopp’s final trip to Old Trafford.

Three weeks on from Erik ten Hag’s men edging an FA Cup classic at the end of extra-time, this age-old rivalry resumed in a similarly chaotic clash in the Premier League on Sunday.

Luis Diaz put dominant Liverpool into a deserved half-time lead against stumbling United, only for Bruno Fernandes’s 45-yard jaw dropper and a magnificent Kobbie Mainoo effort to turn the match on its head.

Salah levelled with a late penalty after Aaron Wan-Bissaka brought down Harvey Elliott, but the Reds could not eke out a winner as Ten Hag’s men successfully put a spanner in their old foes’ title charge.

It was the 27th point Klopp’s comeback kings have won from a losing position but may not be enough, putting them level with leaders Arsenal on 71 points but substantially behind on goal difference.

Premier League title latest odds (via Sky Bet)

  • Man City - 6/4
  • Arsenal - 7/4
  • Liverpool - 9/4

See more here

Odds correct at 1750 BST (07/04/24)

