A week on from the absorbing, chaotic 2-2 first leg draw in Catalunya, these football heavyweights locked horns once again seeking progress to the last 16 under the Old Trafford lights.

Robert Lewandowski’s penalty had United facing an all too familiar European exit to Spanish opposition, only for Fred to fire home and Antony to superbly seal a memorable 2-1 comeback win, progressing 4-3 on aggregate.

This victory will be remembered with their 1984 and 2008 second-leg Old Trafford triumphs against Barca and sets Ten Hag’s men up nicely for Sunday’s shot at Carabao Cup glory against Newcastle at Wembley.