Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo both made points as Manchester United eased to a 2-0 victory over Sheriff Tiraspol in the Europa League.

Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo both made points as Manchester United eased to a 2-0 victory over Sheriff Tiraspol in the Europa League. Sancho was on target hours after being left out of the England squad and Ronaldo scored his first of the season as United brushed off the Moldovans in Chisinau to register their first points of the group stage. Both goals came in the first half with Ronaldo’s, a penalty in the 39th minute, being the 699th of his glittering club career.

After a summer of speculation over his future, it underlined a strong performance from the Portuguese on just his third start under Erik Ten Hag. The result ensured United’s campaign was up and running after defeat in their Group E opener against Real Sociedad at Old Trafford last week. Sheriff may have surprised European giants and eventual winners Real Madrid in the Champions League last season but, after much change to their side since, they lacked the quality to consistently trouble United. The Moldovans did start positively, and Mouhamed Diop fired over from distance after a Diogo Dalot error, but they were caught out as soon as United began to assert themselves. Sancho, perhaps stung into action by his omission from the national side, finished superbly in the 17th minute after collecting the ball from Christian Eriksen on the edge of the area.

