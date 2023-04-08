A mixture of poor finishing, questionable decision-making and string of Jordan Pickford saves prevented Sean Dyche’s visitors from being on the end of a first-half hiding at Old Trafford.

United had an eye-watering 21 shots in a one-sided opening period but Scott McTominay was the only player to find the net, and that was after Everton’s Ellis Simms wasted a glorious chance at the other end.

The Toffees improved after the break but Erik ten Hag’s men remained in control, with substitute Martial completing a 2-0 win as Rashford capitalised on a Seamus Coleman error.

The France international’s first Premier League goal since December came on his third substitute appearance after spending two months of this injury-hit campaign out with a hip complaint.

Martial’s return may have come at just the right time given the concerning sight of Rashford pulling up holding his groin late on, before limping heavily around the pitch and down the tunnel, consoled by Ten Hag en route.

More from Sporting Life