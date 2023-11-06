Manchester City vs Young Boys betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

1pt Mohamed Ali Camara 2+ fouls at 12/5 (Paddy Power, Betfair)
1pt Man City to win and both teams to score at 5/2 (Sky Bet, BoyleSports)
Manchester City have put their pre-international break blip firmly behind them - banishing the memories of three defeats in four games with four successive wins since and looking back to their imperious best in Saturday's 6-1 mauling of Bournemouth.
They've won all three of their Champions League Group G games by 3-1 scorelines this season, including the reverse fixture against Young Boys in Bern a fortnight ago, putting the reigning champions on the brink of qualification for the knockout phase.
Pep Guardiola's men will secure progress with victory - even a draw could do but with top spot usually earning an easier last-16 tie against a group runner-up, it is difficult to envisage them taking their feet off the gas at this stage.
Their Swiss visitors were flattered by the relatively slender margin of defeat two weeks ago, with the xG (Expected Goals) scoreline reading 0.43-4.25 in favour of City, suggesting Guardiola's men should have won far more comfortably.
As usual, the hosts are unbackable here in the majority of markets unless you like lumping on heavy odds-on near-certainties, but MAN CITY TO WIN AND BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE at 5/2 looks much preferable to its 'win to nil' counterpart at 8/15.
In City's 12 wins this season, they have conceded in eight of those games. They're not quite as defensively rock-solid as they have been in the past, prone to the odd lapse or to allowing a well-beaten opponent a consolation.
Sheffield United, Fulham, West Ham, Red Star Belgrade, Wolves, Bournemouth and Young Boys themselves have all breached the City back-line this season and, as mentioned, they have conceded in every Champions League game thus far.
With City so heavily favoured, their most creative players are very short in the scorer and assists markets - and Guardiola's rotation policy makes such bets ones for punters to peruse once the teamsheets have been revealed.
The Young Boys line-up is far more predictable and I'm drawn to their somewhat ill-disciplined skipper MOHAMED ALI CAMARA TO COMMIT 2+ FOULS at a very inviting 12/5.
The Guinea centre-back is averaging 1.6 fouls per game in the Swiss top flight this season, also leading the league with seven yellow cards in just 10 games.
The Champions League, of course, is a step up in quality, and that's evidenced by his eight fouls in three games thus far, including four in the reverse fixture alone. He's a big price to commit half as many this time against Grealish, Foden and co.
Camara is not the only regular offender in the fouls stakes for Young Boys - they are averaging 13.73 transgressions per game in league and Europe this season. We can expect a similar number against ball-hogs City.
Adding City -1 handicap brings the BAB to 21/1. While City are conceding more frequently than in past seasons, they are still winning games comfortably with four 3-1 victories, plus a 5-1 and 6-1 in the bag already this term.
This should be a case of men against Young Boys.
Score prediction: Man City 4-1 Young Boys (Sky Bet odds: 14/1)
Guardiola is unlikely to risk goal machine Erling Haaland after he came off with a twisted ankle at half-time against the Cherries on Saturday, meaning Julian Alvarez will probably lead the line for City. Kevin de Bruyne remains out long-term.
The City boss made several changes for the reverse fixture between the sides and could again shuffle his pack with Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol, Rico Lewis, Jack Grealish and Phil Foden among those who could return to the XI.
The visitors will be without midfielder Lukasz Lakomy due to a foot injury while striker Meschak Elia, scorer of Young Boys' goal against City in Bern, could require a fitness test after coming off with a knock late on in their weekend win at FC Winterthur.
Manchester City: Ederson; Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol; Walker, Rodri, Lewis, Grealish; Doku, Alvarez, Foden
Young Boys: Racioppi; Blum, Camara, Benito, Garcia; Males, Lauper, Monteiro; Ugrinic; Nsame, Elia
