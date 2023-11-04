Atletico Madrid vs Celtic betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Atletico Madrid's surprise 2-1 defeat to Las Palmas was hardly ideal preparation for their return to Champions League action in midweek. Yet, even with a 2-2 draw when these sides met just two weeks ago, it's the Spanish side who are the clear favourites to secure all three points on offer. It's hard to disagree. A superior unit returning to play in front of their own supporters with an unbeaten record in this competition so far - victory here is vital for their chances of finishing top of the group. Diego Simeone's men have won all five home LaLiga games this season, scoring at least two in each. The only home outing in Europe was the 3-2 success over Feyenoord. What are the best bets?

ANTOINE GRIEZMANN has been in superb form this season and struck when these two sides met in Glasgow. At a best price of 6/5, there is appeal in taking GRIEZMANN TO SCORE ANYTIME here as he looks to continue that strong start to the campaign. The 32-year-old has scored nine goals in 13 appearances across all competitions so far, building upon the 16 goals and 19 assists he posted in 22/23.

There is an open play threat but also the potential for a converted penalty too. It's a slight surprise to see that this isn't odds-on given the price on an Atletico win, although this could be the story at kick-off.

BuildABet @ 26/1 Antoine Griezmann to score anytime

Celtic 14+ fouls

It's interesting to see just how many times Celtic's opponents have found themselves offside in this competition this season. Atletico were flagged off on four occasions, Lazio the same amount (with nine in total) and Feyenoord saw a huge total of six. Brendan Rodgers' side have also hit double figures for fouls in all three European encounters, and there could be a high amount given the significance of the fixture. Score prediction: Atletico Madrid 3-0 Celtic (Sky Bet odds: 7/1)

Team news

Atletico were without Memphis Depay, Thomas Lemar, Samuel Lino, Reinildo and Vitolo for the defeat at the weekend and it should be the same this time around. Rodrigo De Paul is suspended following his red card in the 2-2 draw in Glasgow. For Celtic, Liel Abada, Reo Hatate, James McCarthy, Marco Tilio and Stephen Welsh are all out.

Predicted line-ups Atletico Madrid: Oblak; Savic, Witsel, Hermoso; Molina, Witsel, Koke, Saul, Riquelme; Griezmann, Morata. Celtic: Hart; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor; McGregor, O'Riley, Bernardo; Palma, Furuhashi, Maeda.