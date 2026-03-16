Manchester City vs Real Madrid tips, predictions, best bets and Champions League preview

Football betting tips: Champions League 1pt Ruben Dias 2+ total shots at 11/2 (BetVictor) - min price 15/8 1pt Bernardo Silva to be carded at 22/5 (BetVictor) - min price 2/1 1pt Federico Valverde to score or assist at 7/2 (bet365) - min price 5/2 *All bets settled in 90 mins Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Agg: Man City 0-3 Real Madrid Kick-off: Tuesday, 20:00 GMT TV: Amazon Prime Video Live odds, form and stats

Heading into the first leg last week not many gave Real Madrid a chance of qualifying past Manchester City, with Los Blancos blowing hot and cold and Manchester City finding some rhythm. So naturally Madrid hammered City 3-0 at the Bernabeu. The scoreline was fair too, with City unable to deal with Madrid's pace and physicality and unable to break down a well-organised mid-block, not helped by some more Pep-roulette.

Changes made by the great coach ultimately weakened his side and played into the hands of Real, notably in shifting Nico O'Reilly from midfield to left-back, weakening the middle of the park while also playing a player out of position. It could be argued he went too attacking as well in playing four forwards. City have it all to do here, but you can bet they will give it a good go, even if they are possibly low on confidence after letting another of the Premier League's relegation scrappers take points off them at the weekend. They are now nine points off the pace in the title race, on the brink of elimination from Europe, have a Carabao Cup final days after this clash and must go to Anfield in the FA Cup after the international break. All of a sudden, another trophyless season looks likely. Onto the second leg then, and City are 4/1 to qualify. Yes, 4/1. That is extremely short isn't it. Pep's side will throw the kitchen sink early in this one though, knowing that they realistically need a breakthrough in the first half to give them any hope of overturning such a deficit, and that means we should expect them to dominate territory from the off, which should lead to plenty of corners and set-pieces. That makes the 11/2 about RUBEN DIAS 2+ TOTAL SHOTS simply massive in my mind. I would back this bet down to 15/8. The Portuguese defender isn't the most prolific shooter but did fire off one shot in the first leg as City tried to get a goal late on, and he also loves a shot from distance, which is increasingly likely given Madrid are expected to sit deep.

Rubem Dias shot and scored from range against Sunderland recently

It looks like the perfect recipe for this bet to land at a big price, and it has previous in similar games this season too. He fired two shots when Napoli went to the Etihad, with Antonio Conte's side sitting deep and down to 10 men, it landed on international duty as Portugal played a Republic of Ireland side camped inside their own six-yard-box, while recently it won against both Aston Villa - who took an early lead - and Sunderland - who sit in a deep block - as well. We'll also back BERNARDO SILVA TO BE CARDED at 22/5. Given City will be playing on the front foot, we should again expect Silva to be playing in a deeper midfield role alongside Rodri, and that puts him in the firing line for cynical fouls. We saw an example of this at the weekend against West Ham, where he collected his 13th card across all competitions this season. He's averaging 0.40 cards per 90, so the price on offer here is massive, with referee Clement Turpin happy to dish out cards if needed (3.75 per game). Finally we'll also back last week's hat-trick hero FEDERICO VALVERDE TO SCORE OR ASSIST at a huge 7/2. His expertly taken treble was no flash in the pan for the Uruguayan, who has in fact scored six and assisted three times in his last eight matches for Madrid.

An incredible finish 🤩



Federico Valverde scores the first hat-trick of his career for Real Madrid!@tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/2xnE4JkpqG — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) March 11, 2026