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man city vs liverpool - this week's acca bet builder

Manchester City vs Liverpool tips: FA Cup bet builder from This Week's Acca

By This Week's Acca
Football
Sat April 04, 2026 · 2d ago
CLICK HERE for our 8/1 bet builder!
CLICK HERE for our 8/1 bet builder!

BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE landed in a late thriller at Anfield in February as Manchester City won 2-1. It's clicked in four of City's last six matches and five of Liverpool's last seven.

DOMINIK SZOBOSZLAI has been the Reds' star man this season and has consistently taken 2+ SHOTS including in five of his last six matches, during which time he averages 3.17 shots per game.

ANTOINE SEMENYO has been a constant threat for both Bournemouth and City this season, averaging 1.25 SHOTS ON TARGET and 2.36 shots per 90 in the Premier League.

Liverpool captain VIRGIL VAN DIJK is a constant set-piece threat, averaging 1.6 shots per 90 in the Champions League, 1.06 in the FA Cup and 0.72 in the Premier League, making him well worth backing for 1+ SHOTS.

MARC GUEHI is fast becoming Man City's most effective player from free-kicks and corners, having 1+ SHOTS in nine of his 12 appearances for the club at a shots per 90 average of 1.36.

Odds correct at 09:30 BST (2/4/26)

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