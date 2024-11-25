Manchester City vs Feyenoord betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Are Manchester City in crisis? Or is the hysteria hyperbolic?

They have lost five games on the spin and conceded 12 in their last three, four of which came without reply against Tottenham at the weekend.

City are outside the top eight in the Champions League and eight points off the title pace in the Premier League. So, it is hard not to get fanatical because this is bad, especially by Pep Guardiola’s standards.

And yet, win both of their games this week and they are almost back on track, they face Feyenoord at the Etihad on Tuesday and go to Anfield on Sunday. It's just a matter of getting back to winning ways but what is actually the reason for their bad form?

Rodri’s injury is the most obvious, City have looked vulnerable in transition without the Ballon D’Or winner. Their other big hitters have also played a part with Kyle Walker, Ilkay Gundogan, John Stones and Phil Foden (amongst others) all underperforming.

Aside from this, it sounds daft looking at the results but City’s performances haven't actually been that bad. They have been left to rue missed chances in games where they should have been leading comfortably which leads us to another factor: the flaky form of Erling Haaland.

The frontman has started in four of the last five defeats, only netting once from 23 shots and an xG of 5.07, most noticeably missing a penalty against Sporting.

The bad form cannot all be pinned entirely on wasteful finishing but if City can start taking their chances again on Tuesday, perhaps the result will follow and this will breed confidence ahead of the Liverpool game at the weekend.