Manchester City vs Copenhagen betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

2pts Julian Alvarez to score anytime at 11/8 (bet365)
Aside from Manchester City’s price of 1/8, Opta’s statistics probably best epitomise the lopsided nature of this second leg.
Their model suggests Pep Guardiola’s side have a measly 1.3% chance of being eliminated on Wednesday.
For context, the Cityzens do have a two goal cushion, they have not lost at the Etihad all season and no Pep-led side has ever been eliminated from a two-legged Champions League tie after winning the first leg away from home.
What's more, Copenhagen have never won on English soil in a European competition in seven attempts, they have not even found the net in any of their last four visits.
The visitors will take a shred of encouragement from the timing of this fixture with it coming in between a Manchester derby and a trip to Anfield on Sunday but all told, things look bleak for the Danes in Manchester.
Nobody wins when trying to second guess Pep but whatever side he opts to deploy on Wednesday, JULIAN ALVAREZ should be amongst the eleven purely because he did not start in the Manchester Derby on Sunday.
During the World Cup winners cameo at the weekend he notched his 23rd goal contribution of the season when he set up Phil Foden’s second goal.
All told, Alvarez has netted 19 times for club and country this term, four of which have come in this competition, a feat made even more impressive by the fact he has only started one game on the continent.
To put that further into perspective, Alvarez is averaging 2.32 goals per 90 by finding the net every 39 minutes on average. Gabriel Jesus has the next best minutes per goals average with 81.
La Araña (the spider) will fancy his chances of adding to his tally in a game where his side are odds on to score at least three. So backing the Champions League's most clinical goalscorer this season TO SCORE ANYTIME certainly appeals.
Mohamed Elyounoussi completed four tackles in the first leg, attempting six. Although on paper the former Southampton winger started on the right of a front three, City’s domination meant he did more defending then he did attacking.
In this competition, Elyounoussi has averaged two tackles a game and looks set for another busy evening at the Etihad.
In his only Champions League start this term, Jordan Larsson committed three fouls against Galatasaray and in the 31 minutes he has played since, committed another two. The Swede is expected to lead the line on Wednesday and his price to commit another three fouls beefs up this bet builder nicely.
Fresh off the back of a derby day win, with a two goal cushion and a huge Premier League match with Liverpool on the immediate horizon, Pep Guardiola should rotate on Wednesday.
This could see Oscar Bobb, Manuel Akanji, Rico Lewis, Mateo Kovacic, Matheus Nunes and Julian Alvarez get the nod from the off at the expense of Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri and John Stones.
Jack Grealish is the hosts only expected absentee, the England international is struggling with a groin issue.
As for the visitors, Copenhagen are without Lukas Lerager, Theo Sander, Davit Khocholava and Viktor Claesson on Wednesday. Emil Hojlund, the brother of Rasmus, faces a late fitness test.
Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Ake, Gvardiol; Kovacic, Lewis; Bobb, Nunes, Doku; Alvarez
Copenhagen: Grabara; Jelert, Vavro, McKenna, Diks; Goncalves, Falk, Mattsson; Elyounoussi, Larsson, Achouri
Odds correct 1800 GMT (05/03/24)
