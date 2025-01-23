Manchester City vs Chelsea betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Football betting tips: Saturday Night Football 1pt Phil Foden 1+ assists at 18/5 (Sporting Index, SpreadEx) 1pt Matheus Nunes to be shown a card at 4/1 (bet365) 1pt Josko Gvardiol to be shown a card at 19/4 (BetVictor) 0.5pt Palmer to score a goal assisted by Madueke at 16/1 (William Hill) 0.5pt Madueke to score a goal assisted by Palmer at 18/1 (William Hill) CLICK HERE to add the selection to your Sky Bet bet slip Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

BuildABet @ 80/1 Foden to score or assist

Palmer to score or assist

Madueke to score or assist

Nunes to be shown a card

Gvardiol to be shown a card Click here to back with Sky Bet

It's been a busy week at Manchester City, with their long overdue rebuild now well under way. As long-serving captain Kyle Walker prepares to join AC Milan, young defenders Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis have arrived for a combined £60m; Eintracht Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush cost that on his own. It's difficult to know how many of those new signings will be involved at The Etihad on Saturday, but given City's current plight Pep Guardiola may feel he has little choice but to throw at least one of them straight in. His team had looked to have turned a corner, scoring 22 goals in a much-improved five-match run (W4 D1) but their fragility was exposed in midweek when tasked with meeting a much stronger opponent.

Collapsing from 2-0 up to a 4-2 defeat at PSG, all in the second half, has caused City's final Champions League group game against Club Brugge on Wednesday to be quite literally must win. What was already an enormous match in the context of their struggling Premier League season is now sandwiched by two far more pivotal European matches, only adding to the air of uncertainty around Saturday's fixture. It means despite Chelsea's own slump in form - Monday's unconvincing victory over struggling Wolves was a first in six league games and they have failed to win any of their last three away matches - the 1X2 is perhaps best avoided. At the moment neither team, it would seem, can be trusted.

What are the best bets?

The return to form of PHIL FODEN has been crucial to Manchester City's recent improvement, with the PFA Player of the Year scoring six goals in five matches. Advised at 9/4 to find the net at Ipswich last weekend he duly delivered, but having been clipped into 2/1 this week against a far superior opponent it doesn't feel worth sticking with as an angle. Instead, we're taking the 18/5 for him to provide 1+ ASSISTS. CLICK HERE to back Phil Foden 1+ assists with Sky Bet He's provided for team-mates twice in his last four matches, and did so 12 times alongside his 27 goals last term.

Kevin De Bruyne has struggled with fitness for 18 months

Initially, I was drawn to the 9/4 about Kevin De Bruyne, the other man to receive plenty of praise for his own return to form. He has provided four assists in his last three league appearances, but the possibility of Guardiola resting him ahead of City's meeting with Brugge makes it a risky pre-match play. Should the Belgium midfielder start he's worth taking at that price. There were also shots of him arguing with his manager shortly before being substituted at the Parc de Princes, so he could be on the naughty step...

Team news

Manchester City captain Kyle Walker is on the verge of joining AC Milan, while Ruben Dias suffered a setback after returning against PSG in midweek. Jeremy Doku missed that game through injury and is expected to be absent again. John Stones could return after coming off the bench in Paris but Nathan Ake, Oscar Bobb and Rodri remain out. New signings Omar Marmoush and Abdukodir Khusanov could make the bench. Vitor Reis is unlikely to be involved.

Chelsea captain Enzo Fernandez could return after he missed victory over Wolves, but fellow midfielder Romeo Lavia is expected to again miss out. Trevor Chalobah should continue at centre-back if Levi Colwill is not able to start.

Predicted line-ups Man City: Ortega; Nunes, Akanji, Stones, Gvardiol; Kovacic, Silva; Foden, De Bruyne, Savinho; Haaland. Chelsea: Sanchez; James, Chalobah, Tosin, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Madueke, Palmer, Neto; Jackson.