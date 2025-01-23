Sporting Life
Walker

Manchester City skipper Kyle Walker heading to Italy to sort AC Milan loan move

By Sporting Life
Football
Thu January 23, 2025 · 2h ago

Manchester City captain Kyle Walker is set to join AC Milan on loan for the remainder of the season.

It's understood the two clubs have reached agreement over a deal which will give the Italian side the option to buy the 34-year-old in the summer.

Walker will now travel to Italy to complete the formalities of the move.

The England right-back informed City of his wish to leave the club and seek opportunities abroad earlier this month.

Walker has endured a difficult campaign at City and has not started a game since their derby loss to Manchester United in the Premier League on December 15.

He has been left out of their matchday squad altogether for their last four games.

Walker has helped City win 17 trophies, including six Premier League titles and the Champions League, since joining the club in a £45million switch from Tottenham in 2017.

He previously came close to leaving when Bayern Munich showed interest in the summer of 2023 but he opted to stay and sign a new contract with City, which runs until 2026.

