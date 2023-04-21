Sheffield United take on Premier League champions Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final. James Cantrill picks out his best bet.

Manchester City are well in contention to win a treble. Pep Guardiola’s side have the advantage in the Premier League with a game in hand on Arsenal and the Gunners still to play at the Etihad. The Citizens face Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final and Sheffield United in the same stage of the FA Cup. The latter does come in between their UCL second leg with Bayern and that title deciding clash with Arsenal. The Blades have had an extra 24 hours to recover but despite cries of exhaustion for Pep, it is hard to see anything other than City progressing to the final here, as the 1/50 odds reflect.

City thumped Championship leaders Burnley 6-0 in the quarters, and 3-0 at Ashton Gate the round before. Scoring nine against second tier opposition without reply is pretty damning and the size of the pitch at Wembley will only aid their style of play. You would expect City to utilise the size of the hallowed turf and dominate possession, which could see Sheff Utd rack up the fouls. OLIVER NORWOOD's price of 4/5 to COMMIT 1+ FOUL stands out. The Blades linchpin was an ever present during their ascent to the Premier League but was recently dislodged by City loanee Tommy Doyle at the base of midfield. With Doyle illegible Saturday, Norwood should return for only his second start in eight games. A lack of match sharpness will be punished against the Premier League champions, especially as Norwood plays a pivotal role defensively. The midfielder averages 2.5 tackles per game, and could get caught out given the quality City have in central areas. It is also worth noting, Burnley committing 12 fouls, each of their midfielders and forwards committed at least one.

