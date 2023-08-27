Manchester City survive scare after late Rodri goal at Sheffield United

Rodri saved Manchester City with a late winner in a 2-1 victory at Sheffield United, earning three points that lifted them to the top of the Premier League.
Erling Haaland made up for a first-half missed penalty by nodding home a Jack Grealish cross to give the Pep Guardiola-less City a 1-0 lead.
In a breathless game, Sheffield United substitute Jayden Bogle cancelled out City's opener with an 85th-minute equaliser following a Kyle Walker mistake.
City quickly regained the lead in the 88th minute, though. Rodri blasted a ball that dropped his way into the top corner with his left foot and earned three points for the reigning champions, putting City top of the table.
In the other 2pm Premier League kick-off, an early Matty Cash brace inspired Aston Villa to a 3-1 win over Burnley at Turf Moor.
There was no sign of a European hangover from Villa, with Moussa Diaby sealing the game for the visitors after Lyle Foster gave Vincent Kompany's Burnley hope after scoring two minutes after half time.
