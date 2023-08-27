Manchester City survive scare after late Rodri goal at Sheffield United

Rodri saved Manchester City with a late winner in a 2-1 victory at Sheffield United, earning three points that lifted them to the top of the Premier League.

Erling Haaland made up for a first-half missed penalty by nodding home a Jack Grealish cross to give the Pep Guardiola-less City a 1-0 lead. In a breathless game, Sheffield United substitute Jayden Bogle cancelled out City's opener with an 85th-minute equaliser following a Kyle Walker mistake. City quickly regained the lead in the 88th minute, though. Rodri blasted a ball that dropped his way into the top corner with his left foot and earned three points for the reigning champions, putting City top of the table.

WHAT A FINISH FROM RODRI 🔥👏 pic.twitter.com/OhTQPXrMmT — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 27, 2023