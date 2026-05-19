Manchester City next manager odds: Pep Guardiola out Enzo Maresca in?

It is being widely reported that Pep Guardiola will leave Manchester City at the end of the season, bringing to a close his 10-year spell as manager.
Former Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca - who worked under Guardiola at The Etihad before taking charge of Leicester in 2023 - is the 1/4 favourite to replace him with some reports claiming that deal has already been agreed.
News broke on Monday night that Man City are preparing a farewell for their legendary coach after Sunday's home match against Aston Villa.
Before then they face Bournemouth on Tuesday, where only victory will take their Premier League title hopes to the final day, with a failure to do so seeing Arsenal crowned champions for the first time since 2004.
Guardiola, 55, has enjoyed unprecedented success during his decade in Manchester, winning 17 major trophies - six Premier League titles, the Champions League, three FA Cups and five EFL Cups.
Throughout both this season and last there has been speculation over his future, but he quelled that 18 months ago by signing a new contract until 2027.
But he is now expected to leave a year early having won both domestic cup competitions this season, and with his side still hoping to complete a domestic treble over the next six days.
Focus will quickly turn to Guardiola's successor, with Maresca seemingly the anointed one - the widespread nature of reports has meant most firms have closed the book on the Italian being appointed
Part of the reason for Maresca's sudden departure from Stamford Bridge earlier this season was apparent back channeling taking place between him and City over possibly replacing his former boss this summer.
Should he ultimately do so, Chelsea's suspicions will have been proven right.
The 46-year-old has enjoyed success in a short managerial career, winning the Championship in his only full season with Leicester, then the Conference League and Club World Cup in his only full season with Chelsea.
Next permanent Manchester City manager (odds via BetMGM)
- Enzo Maresca - 1/4
- Vincent Kompany - 3/1
- Luis Enrique - 6/1
- Andoni Iraola - 6/1
- 11/1 bar
Odds correct at 08:10 BST (19/5/26)
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