Manchester City next manager odds: Pep Guardiola out Enzo Maresca in?

Former Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca - who worked under Guardiola at The Etihad before taking charge of Leicester in 2023 - is the 1/4 favourite to replace him with some reports claiming that deal has already been agreed.

News broke on Monday night that Man City are preparing a farewell for their legendary coach after Sunday's home match against Aston Villa.

Before then they face Bournemouth on Tuesday, where only victory will take their Premier League title hopes to the final day, with a failure to do so seeing Arsenal crowned champions for the first time since 2004.

Guardiola, 55, has enjoyed unprecedented success during his decade in Manchester, winning 17 major trophies - six Premier League titles, the Champions League, three FA Cups and five EFL Cups.

Throughout both this season and last there has been speculation over his future, but he quelled that 18 months ago by signing a new contract until 2027.

But he is now expected to leave a year early having won both domestic cup competitions this season, and with his side still hoping to complete a domestic treble over the next six days.