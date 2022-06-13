Manchester City have completed the signing of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

The Premier League champions announced last month they had agreed a deal with the German club after triggering the prolific Norway striker’s £51.1million release clause. The 21-year-old has now signed a five-year contract at the Etihad and will officially join Pep Guardiola’s squad on July 1.

Haaland said: “This is a proud day for me and my family. I have always watched City and have loved doing so in recent seasons. “You can’t help but admire their style of play, it’s exciting and they create a lot of chances, which is perfect for a player like me. “There are so many world-class players in this squad and Pep is one of the greatest managers of all time, so I believe I am in the right place to fulfil my ambitions. “I want to score goals, win trophies, and improve as a footballer and I am confident I can do that here. This is a great move for me, and I can’t wait to get started in pre-season.” Haaland has proven to be a goalscoring machine. He netted 22 goals from 15.55 xG in the Bundesliga last season - contributing a further seven assists from 5.32 xA.

